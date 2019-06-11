Jaguar Land Rover plots further MENA expansion

Despite all the challenges in the region’s automotive sector, luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has reported an increase in annual sales in MENA across its two brands for 2018/2019, compared to 2017/2018 results.

Jaguar’s MENA retail sales were up by 46 percent, while Land Rover MENA displayed a 13 percent year-on-year increase.

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that it is plotting further growth across the MENA region, with a number of new model launches scheduled throughout the year.

The Jaguar brand recorded a major jump in year-on-year growth in key markets in MENA, driving Jaguar sales upwards in the last fiscal year. Sales rose by 327 percent in Bahrain, 115 percent in Morocco, 81 percent in Qatar and 63 percent in Saudi Arabia.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a profitable year for Jaguar Land Rover in MENA and we are already working to continue that trend in 2019,” said Rob Preston, sales director, Jaguar Land Rover MENA.

“We continue to remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and expect to surge in all-around performance and customer desirability in 2019, driven by new models and technologies to provide our Middle Eastern customers with the next generation of Jaguars and Land Rovers,” he added.