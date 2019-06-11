You are here

Jaguar Land Rover plots further MENA expansion

The Jaguar brand recorded a major jump in year-on-year growth in key markets in MENA, driving Jaguar sales upwards in the last fiscal year.
Jaguar Land Rover plots further MENA expansion

Despite all the challenges in the region’s automotive sector, luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has reported an increase in annual sales in MENA across its two brands for 2018/2019, compared to 2017/2018 results. 

Jaguar’s MENA retail sales were up by 46 percent, while Land Rover MENA displayed a 13 percent year-on-year increase. 

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that it is plotting further growth across the MENA region, with a number of new model launches scheduled throughout the year. 

The Jaguar brand recorded a major jump in year-on-year growth in key markets in MENA, driving Jaguar sales upwards in the last fiscal year. Sales rose by 327 percent in Bahrain, 115 percent in Morocco, 81 percent in Qatar and 63 percent in Saudi Arabia. 

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a profitable year for Jaguar Land Rover in MENA and we are already working to continue that trend in 2019,” said Rob Preston, sales director, Jaguar Land Rover MENA. 

“We continue to remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and expect to surge in all-around performance and customer desirability in 2019, driven by new models and technologies to provide our Middle Eastern customers with the next generation of Jaguars and Land Rovers,” he added.

Blaze Pizza, the fast-casual artisanal pizza concept known for custom-built pizzas, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its second store at Riyadh Park, following the opening of its first outlet in Sidra restaurants, last year.

Since its regional launch in 2018, Blaze has quickly become a popular pizza outlet, with guests lining up each day for the custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads and blood orange lemonade. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to create their own pizza by choosing from a wide selection of fresh ingredients that would match their dietary preferences, all for one price.

Blaze Pizza restaurants make their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent, which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. Once the toppings are chosen, the pizza enters the open flame oven and is ready after only 180 seconds. 

The restaurant is open from Saturday to Wednesday between 10 a.m. until midnight and on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. 

