You are here

  • Home
  • US imposes new Iran-related sanctions on Iraq-based firm, associates
﻿

US imposes new Iran-related sanctions on Iraq-based firm, associates

An Iraq-based company and two associates have been sanctioned by the US for supplying millions of dollars' worth of weaponry to fighters from the Quds Force The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose Iraqi branch the Quds Force branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pictured here in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

US imposes new Iran-related sanctions on Iraq-based firm, associates

  • SWRC and two associates have “covertly facilitated the IRGC-QF’s access to the Iraqi financial system”
  • The IRGC-QF were previously sanctioned in October 2007
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed Iran-related sanctions on an Iraq-based company and two people, according to a notice posted on the US Treasury Department website on Wednesday.

The Treasury said in a statement that it had imposed the sanctions on South Wealth Resources Company (SWRC) and two of its Iraqi associates, which the US accuses of trafficking hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to militia in Iraq backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

SWRC and the two associates have “covertly facilitated the IRGC-QF’s access to the Iraqi financial system to evade sanctions,” the statement said. 

The Treasury added that the scheme also served to enrich previously sanctioned Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, an Iraqi adviser to IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani, who has run weapons smuggling networks and participated in bombings of Western embassies and attempted assassinations in the region.

“Treasury is taking action to shut down Iranian weapons smuggling networks that have been used to arm regional proxies of the IRGC Qods Force in Iraq, while personally enriching regime insiders,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

“The Iraqi financial sector and the broader international financial system must harden their defenses against the continued deceptive tactics emanating from Tehran in order to avoid complicity in the IRGC’s ongoing sanctions evasion schemes and other malign activities.”

The IRGC-QF were previously sanctioned in October 2007. It is a branch of the IRGC responsible for external operations and, according to the US Treasury, has provided material support to numerous terrorist groups, including the Taliban, Lebanese Hizballah, HAMAS, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The US has designated it a key component of Iran’s destabilizing regional activities. 

The IRGC-QF’s parent organization, the IRGC, was sanctioned in October 13, 2017, and on April 15 was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Secretary of State.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iraq US US sanctions US Treasury

Related

0
Middle-East
US sanctions shut off Iranian oil feeding Assad’s ‘murderous regime’
0
Middle-East
US sanctions Syrian businessman Samer Foz, entities for links to Assad

Fire hits Iranian platform in Arabian Gulf gas field

Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

Fire hits Iranian platform in Arabian Gulf gas field

  • Platform is in the South Pars field shared between Iran and Qatar
  • Iran's Students News Agency ISNA said the fire had been contained
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: A fire that broke out on a platform of the South Pars gas field in the Gulf on Wednesday has been contained and no fatalities were reported, Iran's oil ministry news agency SHANA said.
The South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, and is shared between Iran and Qatar. It is being developed in 24 phases.
Iran's Students News Agency ISNA said the fire had been contained. State TV said the cause of the fire was under investigation and there were no reports of disruptions to operations at the field.
"No one was reportedly killed by the fire at platform SPG9," the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam told SHANA, adding that all staff had been evacuated before the fire took hold.
Several fireboats were dispatched to extinguish the fire, he said. 

Topics: South Pars Iran gas

Related

0
Middle-East
At least four killed in Iran gas pipeline explosion: ISNA
0
Business & Economy
Iran official says gas field contract with Total, CNPC unchanged

Latest updates

Fire hits Iranian platform in Arabian Gulf gas field
0
US imposes new Iran-related sanctions on Iraq-based firm, associates
0
Japan PM starts Tehran mission to ease tensions
0
Arab Luxury World 2019: Industry leaders tackle high-end retail’s regional sticking points
0
International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.