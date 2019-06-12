Saudi e-commerce platform Almall eyes MENA expansion

Almall, a Saudi e-shopping website that brings together consumers and brand owners from within and outside the Kingdom, has seen a monthly growth rate of 30 percent since its launch in October last year.

The online shopping platform, which is part of the Saudi Research & Marketing Group, was launched by Mohammed Fahad Alharthi, editor in chief of Sayidaty and Arrajol magazines, and is now one of the main players in the Saudi e-commerce market.

Almall is the only pure player in the region (while others are click-and-mortar) offering an advanced technology ensuring that all products listed on the e-commerce platform are supplied directly from verified sellers and delivered to the end customers.

This choice has a direct impact on the company’s short- and long-term strategies, limiting the operational costs and providing a higher scalability to enter new markets with no structural investment. Moreover, such a system ensures there is no conflict of interest between the sellers and Almall.

To create a complete 360-degree seamless customer experience from purchase to delivery, Almall is working with leading companies for payment, logistics and last mile delivery services.

Since its launch, Almall has a monthly traffic of 2 million users with over 1 million registered users all over the GCC, with a majority in Saudi Arabia.

Alharthi plans to expand Almall to cover the entire MENA region by 2021.

By the end of 2019, Almall will strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and will officially start its operations in UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The next step for Almall will be to start operations in Levant countries in early 2020, where it has already partnered with the main distributors and logistics partners.