You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai developer to issue $135m in sukuk
﻿

Dubai developer to issue $135m in sukuk

The First Group has completed 11 projects in the UAE to date. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

Dubai developer to issue $135m in sukuk

  • The First Group has appointed investment bank Shuaa Capital to arrange the planned transaction
  • The First Group specializes in hotel investments and has completed 11 projects in the UAE to date
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: The First Group, a Dubai-based developer and real estate investor, plans to issue $135 million in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a company spokeswoman said.
The developer has appointed investment bank Shuaa Capital to arrange the planned transaction, she added, without disclosing details on the planned use of proceeds.
It is one of few debt issues in the pipeline in the Gulf region after business slowed sharply during the holy month of Ramadan, which ended last week.
The First Group specializes in hotel investments, according to its website.
It has completed 11 projects in the UAE to date and has seven hospitality developments under construction, the spokeswoman said.

Topics: Dubai Sukuk

Related

0
Business & Economy
UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim to raise up to $650m in green sukuk
Special 0
Business & Economy
Liquidity squeeze hits sukuk sector

Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

  • ADIA bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust
  • ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
0

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said on Wednesday it had bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust, gaining full ownership of the New York office block.
ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate.
The stake was bought by a subsidiary of ADIA, a spokesman said, adding it had owned the rest of the property for 30 years.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds, especially Abu Dhabi and Qatari funds, have for decades been investing in commercial real estate in Europe and the US.
Vornado recently sold a non-controlling stake in its portfolio of New York properties along Fifth Avenue and Broadway in a transaction that provided the firm cash proceeds of about $1.2 billion.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi economic growth set to rise, says S&P
Update 0
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi fund to deposit $250m into Sudan’s central bank

Latest updates

Jeddah Season takes music lovers on magical journey with Vivaldi light show
0
Spy used AI-generated face to connect with targets, says expert
0
Woods, Koepka ready for classic US Open test
0
Sharjah Biennial art exhibitions enrich Gulf's cultural discourse
0
TIMELINE: Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.