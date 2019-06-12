You are here

Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

Gulf funds have invested in US real estate for decades. Above, Abu Dhabi Corniche. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block

  ADIA bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust
  ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) said on Wednesday it had bought 25 percent of 330 Madison Avenue from Vornado Realty Trust, gaining full ownership of the New York office block.
ADIA, which the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute estimates manages nearly $700 billion in assets, has between 5 to 10 percent of its portfolio in real estate.
The stake was bought by a subsidiary of ADIA, a spokesman said, adding it had owned the rest of the property for 30 years.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
Gulf sovereign wealth funds, especially Abu Dhabi and Qatari funds, have for decades been investing in commercial real estate in Europe and the US.
Vornado recently sold a non-controlling stake in its portfolio of New York properties along Fifth Avenue and Broadway in a transaction that provided the firm cash proceeds of about $1.2 billion.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

Saudi stocks continue winning streak to fifth straight session

Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
Saudi stocks continue winning streak to fifth straight session

  The Tadawul index closed 1.1 percent higher with National Commercial Bank, the Kingdom's largest lender, gaining 2.7 percent
  The index has gained nearly 16 percent year-to-date, outperforming its major Gulf peers in a rally led by foreign investors
Updated 12 June 2019
Reuters
BENGALURU: Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday as nearly all its banks gained, while other major Middle Eastern markets were mixed.
The Tadawul index closed 1.1 percent higher with National Commercial Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gaining 2.7 percent and Al Rajhi Bank adding 1 percent.
The index has gained nearly 16 percent year-to-date, outperforming its major Gulf peers in a rally led by foreign investors, who have been net buyers of Saudi stocks every month this year.
A third tranche of the FTSE Russell emerging market index will kick in this month after Saudi stocks were included in two tranches in March and April.
Last month, the Saudi equity market joined the MSCI Emerging Market index, which could trigger billions of dollars in inflows.
The Abu Dhabi index added 0.4 percent with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s biggest lender, increasing 0.8 percent.
Aldar Properties rose 1.1 percent after launching a 1.7 billion dirham ($463 million) residential project.
Qatar’s index gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.3 percent gain in market heavyweight Industries Qatar. Commercial Bank rose 2.4 percent after a stock split of its shares taking effect earlier this week.
A 10-to-one stock split for companies on the exchange is being phased in from June 9, aiming to boost liquidity by encouraging smaller investors to buy shares.
The Dubai index dipped 0.4 percent with Emaar Properties, its largest listed developer, shedding 0.9 percent and Dubai Investments losing 1.5 percent.
Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.3 percent as tobacco producer Eastern Companywhich fell 2.9 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia The Tadawul

