You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia vows to confront Houthi terrorist threat with ‘unwavering resolve’
﻿

Saudi Arabia vows to confront Houthi terrorist threat with ‘unwavering resolve’

A Saudi Royal Air Force jet takes off at an airbase in the south of the Kingdom in this March 25, 2019 photo. (SPA file)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia vows to confront Houthi terrorist threat with ‘unwavering resolve’

  • Pledge comes after missile strike on civilian Abha Airport in which 26 people were injured
  • Deputy Defense Minister: ‘Appropriate measures will be taken to confront and deter these terrorist militias’
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday vowed to take “appropriate” action to confront and deter attacks by Houthi militias in Yemen.

It came a day after 26 people, including women and children, were injured in a missile strike on the civilian Abha Airport in the south of the Kingdom, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility.

“We will confront the Houthi militias’ crimes with unwavering resolve,” said Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. “Their targeting of a civilian airport exposes to the world the recklessness of Iran’s escalation and the danger it poses to regional security and stability.

“The targeting of Abha Airport by Iranian-backed Houthi militias, injuring innocent civilians of various nationalities, is a continuation of their immoral and criminal behavior that is in line with the malign behavior of their patrons. I pray for a quick recovery for the wounded.”

The Houthi militias fired 226 ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia between March 26, 2015 and June 10, 2019.

“Appropriate measures will be taken to confront and deter these terrorist militias,” said Prince Khalid. “We will stand against all those that aim to inflict harm on our security and interests, and we will continue to adhere to all international laws and norms to protect regional security and stability.

“For 40 years, the Iranian regime has been spreading chaos, death and destruction by sponsoring and financing terrorist organizations, including the Houthis. The Iranian regime is the only party in the region that has been pursuing reckless escalation, through the use of ballistic missiles and UAVS (unmanned aerial vehicles) to directly target civilian installations and innocent civilians.

“The continuation of the Iranian regime’s aggression and reckless escalation, whether directly or through its militias, will result in grave consequences. The international community must carry out its responsibility to avoid this outcome,” the minister added.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authorities said operations and air traffic at Abha Airport had returned to normal by Thursday morning. Thousands of passengers pass through the airport each day.

*********

READ MORE: 

Houthi missile hits Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport injuring 26 people

International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

TIMELINE: Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

*********

The missile strike was condemned by nations and officials around the world, with the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia denouncing it in the strongest terms as an attack that “targeted innocent civilians.”

The UAE said it was proof of attempts by the Houthis to “undermine regional security.” Bahrain said it “strongly condemned” the attack, describing it as a “terrorist and cowardly criminal act against innocent civilians.”

The day before the attack, a spokesman for the Houthi military warned that the group planned to target every airport in Saudi Arabia, and that the coming days would reveal “big surprises.”

A Houthi claim that it struck the airport with a sophisticated cruise missile was dismissed as “misinformation spread by Houthi media and Iranian social media,” by security analyst Dr. Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser at Gulf State Analytics in Washington, DC.

“The interception rate by Saudi PAC-3 air defense is extremely high,” he added. “But Iranian-supplied and supported Houthi drones are another matter; they deliver an explosive charge either on the target or above, raining down debris.”

The Houthis last month stepped up attacks following a lull last year ahead of UN-led peace efforts. The coalition has responded by carrying out air strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa.

Topics: Houthi terror attacks Iran terrorism Abha attack Houthi missiles

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Houthi missile hits Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport injuring 26 people
0
Saudi Arabia
International condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Jeddah Season takes music lovers on magical journey with Vivaldi light show

Updated 13 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

Jeddah Season takes music lovers on magical journey with Vivaldi light show

  • The show was a collection of some of Vivaldi’s best works
Updated 13 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: Visitors to the Jeddah Season of festivities were taken on a magical musical journey during a spectacular light show about the turbulent life of Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

The Vivaldianno production put a twist on the story of one of the greatest Baroque composers with the use of 3-D projections and lasers to narrate the highs and lows of the music genius.

The show was a collection of some of Vivaldi’s best works including his “Four Seasons,” in which he gave musical representation to each season of the year played on a group of four violin concerti.

The story started with a narration of the day Vivaldi was born in 1678 in Venice, when it was said that an earthquake shook the city. The infant Vivaldi almost died at birth but as the show revealed was given the breath of life by a mirror with a black frame.

Narrators in Venetian masks went on to depict Vivaldi as a young musician, playing instruments to professional standards from the age of seven.

His career properly kick-started when he was 25 years old, and there were mentions of him finding the mirror and devoting his life to writing and composing music.

He was seen as an isolated and lonely man who spent all of his time working after the love of his life leaves him. At the end of the show the boy who sold him the mirror told Vivaldi that he would be remembered for centuries to come.

Throughout the show the talented musicians interacted with the audience.

Nagham Hashim, 18, a show organizer, said: “When I found out that I would be participating in this event it was the best day of my life.

“Now after listening to this music, I feel more open to the world. I can now enjoy more types of music than ever before because I never really thought I would enjoy this type of music,” she told Arab News.

The Jeddah Season was launched on Saturday in five main destinations across the region, with more than 150 events and expectations that visitor numbers could reach 4 million.

Jeddah Season will provide a wide array of seasonal job opportunities and volunteer opportunities for young people, through an integral team of 20,000 people, gaining expertise and qualifications.

The objectives also shed light on development opportunities, presenting the Kingdom as one of the most popular tourist destinations. 

The Saudi Seasons are a combined initiative from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Culture Authority and the General Sports Authority.

There are 11 seasons this year covering, all regions of the Kingdom: The Eastern Province (Sharqiah) Season, Ramadan Season, Eid Al-Fitr Season, Jeddah Season, Taif Season, Eid Al-Adha Season, National Day Season, Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, Al-Ula Season and Hail Season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia JEDDAH SEASON

Related

0
Corporate News
Traditional art workshops on offer in Jeddah Season
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi visa in three minutes for visitors to Jeddah Season events

Latest updates

Arab Luxury World 2019: Industry leaders tackle high-end retail’s regional sticking points
0
Saudi Arabia vows to confront Houthi terrorist threat with ‘unwavering resolve’
0
France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in Women's World Cup
0
Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence over extradition bill
0
Germany on course to avoid US after tight Spain win
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.