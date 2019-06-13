You are here

Syrian refugee businessmen target of campaign in Egypt

Egyptian lawyer Samir Sabri submitted a report to the attorney general, demanding legal action to reveal the sources of Syrian funds coming to Egypt. (Shutterstock)
Mohamed El-Shamaa
  • The campaign began with a tweet by Nabil Naeem, a former leader of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad
Mohamed El-Shamaa
CAIRO: Since the outbreak of the war in Syria in March 2011, many Syrians have fled their country. In Egypt, Syrians have entered many industries, including food, textiles and real estate.

But a recent campaign against them alleges that they are providing financing for the Muslim Brotherhood, which is classified as a terrorist group in Egypt.

The campaign began with a tweet by Nabil Naeem, a former leader of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad.

“The economic activity of the Syrians in Egypt is part of the funds of the international organization of the Muslim Brotherhood,” he wrote.

Egyptian lawyer Samir Sabri submitted a report to the attorney general, demanding legal action to reveal the sources of Syrian funds coming to Egypt. He accused Syrians of buying shops and apartments in commercial areas of Egypt, and renting them at high prices.

But Youssef Aboud, a Syrian who works in a shawarma restaurant in Cairo, said: “If those who promote the campaign in Egypt have evidence of a suspicious source of funds, the accusation should be made against individuals, not all Syrians.”

He added: “I came to Egypt six years ago. (Among Egyptians) I feel like I live among family. Fleeing Syria to Egypt was the best decision I made. The choices were Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.” Aboud said: “My family and I preferred Egypt because I feel that the ties that bind us are historic and deep.”

Syrian businessmen “are trying to work, and to help us young people,” he added. 

“I don’t think there are ulterior motives.”

Topics: Egypt Syria

Experts deny patching up Ramses III statue with black building cement

Mohamed El-Shamaa
  • Experts have slammed the criticism, saying the restoration work had been carried out according to internationally recognized scientific standards
Mohamed El-Shamaa
CAIRO: Egyptian conservation officials have hit back at claims on social media that black building cement had been used to patch up a damaged statue of Pharaoh Ramses III.

A photo showing workers repairing the face of the ancient Egyptian king on a stone statue at his Habu mortuary temple near Luxor, went viral after being published on the internet, with some posters claiming that crude construction materials had been used to fill cracks.

But experts have slammed the criticism, saying the restoration work had been carried out according to internationally recognized scientific standards.

The Ramses III temple is one of the most important buildings in the Karnak antiquities complex and dates back to the 20th dynasty in Ancient Egypt.

Dr. Ghareeb Sonbol, head of the restoration and conservation department at the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, said: “The photo on social media of (workers) repairing the face of Ramses III is true.

“But the restoration process was carried out completely scientifically according to international conventions of maintenance. The material used to restore the statue, which resembles cement, is used in the restoration of antiquities in a scientific way, not as some publishers had claimed that the image was black cement.”

Sonbol said that the Egyptian antiquities have been in safe hands for the past 10 years, with Egypt leading numerous successful restoration projects.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Saghir, director-general of Karnak Antiquities, told Arab News that the material used for the repairs was a sandstone and limestone mix that was a close match to the original color of the statue’s stone.

Workers were in the process of removing cement used for repair works in the 1920s and 1930s and replacing it with modern material that met international standards.

Officials came in for similar criticism last February with claims that concrete and iron had been used during restoration of the statue of Pharaoh Ramses II. But Ahmed Badr Al-Amari, vice director of Luxor Temple, said at the time that only authorized materials were used.

Ramses III was the most famous pharaoh of the 20th family dynasty in Ancient Egypt and also the last ruler of the modern state of Egypt (1183 BC - 1152 BC).

He was known by the Greeks as Rhampsinitus and followed his father Ramses II to embark on massive construction projects.

His temple was named after Habu city in Luxor. Some refer to Habu as a monk with the same name, who used the second courtyard of the temple as a church for Christians when Christianity came to Egypt.

Topics: Ramses III

