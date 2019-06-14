Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's air defense forces shot down five drones launched by Houthi terrorists against targets in the Kingdom's southern border region of Asir, a spokesman of the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Friday.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the drones were targeted at Abha international airport and the city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday night.

"Air traffic and airspace at Abha International Airport are operating normally, and there is no delay in flights and passenger traffic," Al-Maliki said.

He said that "the Houthi terrorist militia is trying to target civilian facilities in desperate and repeated attempts, without achieving any of their irresponsible and hostile objectives."

"These drones were exposed and dropped. We stress on our legitimate right to take appropriate deterrence measures, with such hostile acts and in conformity with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he said.

It was the second drone attack by the Iran-backed Houthis on Khamis Mushayt in four days. Last Monday, Saudi air defense forces shot down two drones launched toward the city.