Saudi Arabia's air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region

Five drones were shot down. (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's air defense forces shot down five drones launched by Houthi terrorists against targets in the Kingdom's southern border region of Asir, a spokesman of the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Friday.

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the drones were targeted at Abha international airport and the city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday night.

"Air traffic and airspace at Abha International Airport are operating normally, and there is no delay in flights and passenger traffic," Al-Maliki said.

He said that "the Houthi terrorist militia is trying to target civilian facilities in desperate and repeated attempts, without achieving any of their irresponsible and hostile objectives." 

"These drones were exposed and dropped. We stress on our legitimate right to take appropriate deterrence measures, with such hostile acts and in conformity with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he said.

It was the second drone attack by the Iran-backed Houthis on Khamis Mushayt in four days. Last Monday, Saudi air defense forces shot down two drones launched toward the city.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi drones Houthi terrorism Yemen

Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 

Updated 14 June 2019
Arab News
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom's 'first nightclub' 

Updated 14 June 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has announced an official probe into an event which took place in the coastal city of Jeddah. 

The investigation was launched after social media videos of the event sparked controversy and raised questions over the nature of the event and the venue. Many social media users, and some regional media outlets, have labeled the event as an opening of a famous nightclub; albeit always insisting that it was not going to serve alcohol. 

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Saudi government body announced that: “According to information provided to the GEA, the event (Project X) is in violation of the legal procedures and regulations in force, and has not been authorised by the body," the statement said.

GEA had "originally issued a licence for another event", the statement said. "Its contractor then took advantage of an extension of that licence to commit these serious and unacceptable violations."

 

 

Topics: General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

