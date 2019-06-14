You are here

Boban, Maldini join former club AC Milan in reshuffle

Former greats Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini are back in tandem at AC Milan. (Supplied)
AFP
  • Boban spent 10 years as a player at Milan from 1991 until 2001, winning four Serie A titles and the 1993-94 Champions League
  • The 50-year-old Maldini played over 900 games across 25 seasons with Milan at the San Siro, lifting the European Cup five times, as well as seven Serie A titles
AFP
MILAN: Zvonimir Boban left his role as FIFA deputy secretary general on Friday to join his former club and “family” AC Milan, while Paolo Maldini’s appointment as technical director was also confirmed by the Italian giants.
The 50-year-old Croatian Boban has been working at FIFA since 2016, but will now take a job as Italian giants Milan’s “chief football officer,” to work alongside Maldini.
Boban spent 10 years as a player at Milan from 1991 until 2001, winning four Serie A titles and the 1993-94 Champions League.
“The people at AC Milan are my family and the city of Milan and Italy are my home,” said Boban.
“I have a burning desire to help this glorious club, which means so much to me, to return where it belongs.”
Gennaro Gattuso quit as Milan head coach last month, reportedly over spending cuts ahead of the transfer window.
The seven-time European champions finished only fifth in Serie A last season, missing out on a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.
“Milan must be a leading and winning club, because this is the only nature of its history and it’s the essence of our fans and their passion,” Boban added.
“I will give all of myself for this cause and for the Rossoneri colors. When Paolo called me to check on my availability, I jumped into my car and went to his home in Milan in the middle of the night to evaluate the situation.”
Milan are yet to name a new coach, while Brazilian Leonardo also stepped down as sporting director and is expected to rejoin former club Paris Saint-Germain.
Maldini steps into his shoes as technical director, a move that chief executive Ivan Gazidis already said last month he was looking to make happen.
“I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership,” said Gazidis on Friday.
“Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important example for all.”
The 50-year-old Maldini played over 900 games across 25 seasons with Milan at the San Siro, lifting the European Cup five times, as well as seven Serie A titles and the 2003 Coppa Italia.

Topics: AC Milan Zvonimir Boban Paolo Maldini

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

Updated 14 June 2019
AP
  • Raptors capture Canada’s first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet
AP
OAKLAND, California: Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada’s first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise’s NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn’t have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard’s two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.

When it actually ended, Leonard raised both arms high in triumph and Serge Ibaka pulled his head up through the hoop by the Golden State bench as the crowd chanted “Warriors!”

King of the North: Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors was named NBA Finals MVP. (Getty Images/AFP)

Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.

Fred VanVleet rescued the Raptors down the stretch with his dazzling shooting from deep to score 22 points with five 3s off the bench, while Leonard wound up with 22 points. Kyle Lowry scored the game’s first eight points and finished with 26 in all to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Raptors pulled off a third straight win on Golden State’s home floor that said goodbye to NBA basketball after 47 seasons. And the Raptors did it with the very kind of depth that helped define Golden State’s transformation into a dynasty the past five seasons.

This time, the Warriors were wounded.

Golden State already was down two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who had surgery Wednesday for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Then, the Warriors lost Thompson — and they couldn’t overcome just one more heartbreaking injury.

This thrilling back-and-forth game featured 18 lead changes, nine ties and neither team going ahead by more than nine points.

Curry scored 21 points but shot just 6 for 17 and went 3 of 11 on 3s. Iguodala added 22 for his biggest game this postseason as the Warriors did everything until the very last moment to leave a lasting legacy at Oracle.

Thompson provided his own dramatic memory. He injured his knee when fouled by Danny Green on a drive at the 2:22 mark of the third, was helped off the court and walked partially down a tunnel toward the locker room, then — shockingly — re-emerged to shoot his free throws before going out again at 2:19. He didn’t return and left the arena on crutches.

Topics: sports NBA basketball Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors

