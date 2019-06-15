Fahd Al-Saif is president of the Debt Management Office (DMO) at the Saudi Ministry of Finance.
He is head of the ministry’s Public, Private and Privatization Office and a board member in the National Center of Privatization.
Before his appointment as president of the DMO in July 2017, Al-Saif was deputy managing director of the Saudi British Bank (SABB), part of the HSBC Group.
He was previously a board member of HSBC Saudi Arabia Ltd. and a member of the advisory committee of the Capital Markets Authority.
Al-Saif, who holds a bachelor’s degree in MIS from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate, investment banking, global banking and capital markets with SABB and HSBC.
He was HSBC’s Saudi Arabia principal contact for corporate finance and capital markets in relation to ECM (IPO, rights issues, private placements) and DCM (sukuk and bond issuance, banks loans and syndication and financing services solutions).
The DMO is responsible for securing the Kingdom’s financing needs and has a key role in the implementation of structural, economic and financial reforms in line with the National Transformation Program 2020 and Saudi Vision 2030.
The office recently received three GlobalCapital awards — “Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer,” “Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer” and “Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official.” Al-Saif accepted the awards at a high-level gathering of industry leaders, government representatives and bankers in London.