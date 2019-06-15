You are here

Freed Taliban fighters will be ‘peace envoys,’ says Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this file photo taken on July 15, 2018.
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: Afghanistan has freed hundreds of jailed Taliban fighters since Eid as a goodwill gesture, the government confirmed on Friday.
Feroz Bashari, head of the government media center, told Arab News that “490 Taliban fighters have been freed since Eid.”
Brushing aside widespread criticism of the move, President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that most freed prisoners “will return to the battlefield, but will serve as peace envoys.”
The Taliban has long demanded that prisoners held in Afghan and US-run jails be freed as part of a possible future peace deal. The militants so far have refused to hold direct talks with government delegates, while meeting with US officials on several occasions.
The prisoner release, the biggest since Ghani assumed office in late 2014, has become a controversial issue in the deeply divided government, which has lost tens of thousands of troops in battle since the Taliban intensified attacks.
In an apparent response to criticism over the freeing of prisoners, Ghani told a gathering at the presidential palace that he was responding to calls made by the traditional assembly, or Loya Jirga, in April when scores of people urged him to release Taliban inmates.
“We are not going backward with regards to peace and serving the people,” Ghani said. “I accepted your suggestion and that of the Loya Jirga. Most of the released prisoners will become peace ambassadors and will not return to war.”
Government officials said a number of the freed men had “incurable illnesses, and some were elderly who had almost completed their sentences.”
A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, on Thursday described the prisoner release as “a good step,” but said that only 261 out of those freed were Taliban fighters. The rest were falsely arrested by government and US-led troops.

FASTFACT

The Taliban has long demanded that prisoners held in Afghan and US-run jails be freed as part of a possible future peace deal.

John Bass, US ambassador to Afghanistan, praised Ghani’s move, saying it will “improve the climate for a political settlement.”
“Lasting peace will be rooted in reconciliation and forgiveness by all,” he said. The prisoner release has been widely attacked around the country, however.
Farmarz Tamana, a presidential candidate, said that with the Taliban stepping up attacks in recent months, Ghani’s decision “will reduce motivation among security forces.”
Taghyan Sakai, a university professor who lost a close relative in a recent Taliban attack, said the release will “harm the spirit of soldiers.” The former captives will return to battle as other prisoners had done in the past.
Fauzia Koofi, a former lawmaker, said that Ghani had the right to free or reduce the jail terms of criminals and other prisoners, but not of “terrorists.”
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, the country’s chief executive, said the Taliban “has no intent and will for peace in Afghanistan.”

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday rejected a Chinese Foreign Ministry claim that the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat in the South China Sea was “a normal maritime accident.”
“We don’t ram ships that are anchored. You will see that on your radar, that the ship is not moving. Why ram it?” Philippines Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said. “I don’t know the reason behind it, but I do not consider that a normal maritime incident,” he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday called the incident “an ordinary maritime traffic accident” and warned against “irresponsibly politicizing” the collision.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday said a Chinese vessel is believed to have collided with the Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank around midnight on Sunday, June 9. The Filipino boat, FB Gimver 1, was reportedly anchored at the time.
Lorenzana said the Chinese vessel ignored the plight of 22 Filipino fishermen who were left “to the mercy of the elements” as their boat sank. The fishermen were rescued six hours later by a Vietnamese fishing vessel.
Philippine authorities condemned the action of the Chinese crew, saying what happened was like a “hit and run.”
Generoso Calonge, foreign affairs assistant secretary for maritime and ocean affairs, said the site of the sinking “is within (Philippines) exclusive economic zone, so it’s not a disputed territory.”
President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Salvador Panelo said the diplomatic protest against China focused “on the act of abandoning (22 fishermen), not the collision itself.”
He showed reporters a text message sent to him by Chinese envoy Zhao Jianhua, who said that Beijing will punish those involved if the investigation shows they are Chinese nationals.
“The fishing boat issue is being thoroughly investigated. We share your concerns about (the) fishermen,” the message read. “If it is true that it was a Chinese fishing boat, they will be duly educated and punished for their irresponsible behavior.”
In light of the incident, former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario said the Philippine government should accept that China has “absolutely no respect for the rule of law,” and suggested that Manila “must now consider a multilateral approach” in dealing with China’s bullying.
“What is obvious is that Goliath, the neighborhood bully, will continue to rear its ugly head to intimidate our poor fishermen. We need to find a way to hold China’s leadership accountable,” he said.
“We must also now consider a multilateral approach. How much longer must our people wait for our government to seek a resolution from the UN General Assembly to promote the tribunal outcome which is now an integral part of international law?” he asked.
In 2016, a UN court ruled in favor of the Philippines when it concluded that China had no legal basis to its claim in the South China Sea. Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling.

