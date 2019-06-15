You are here

  Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces
Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces

The clashes and air strikes erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria. (File/AFP)
BEIRUT: At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine millitants and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.

Iran president renews ultimatum over compliance with nuclear pact

DUSHANBE: Iran will continue scaling back its compliance with its nuclear deal commitments in the absence of “positive signals” from other signatories to the pact, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of Russia, China and other Asia leaders in Tajikistan.
Iran stopped complying in May with some commitments in a 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers, a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord and tightened sanctions.
Tehran has said in May that, unless world powers protected its economy from US sanctions within 60 days, Iran would start enriching uranium at higher level.

