Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces

BEIRUT: At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine millitants and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.
