Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops, no casualties

﻿

The current crisis is rooted in the US withdrawal last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (File/AFP)
BAGHDAD: The Iraqi military says three mortar shells have hit an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, causing a small fire but no casualties.
The military statement says the attack on Balad air base occurred early Saturday.
The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, which ratcheted up on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has denied involvement.
Last month, a rocket exploded less than a mile away from the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.
The current crisis is rooted in the US withdrawal last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.

Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces

Updated 41 min 35 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: At least 35 combattants including 26 pro-regime forces were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian regime and Russian air strikes killed nine millitants and rebel fighters and clashes left 26 pro-regime forces dead in the north of Hama province.

