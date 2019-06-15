Saudi-led Arab coalition targets Houthi sites in Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthi military sites in Sanaa on Saturday, including the militia’s air defense systems, Al Arabiya reported.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki the operation aimed to destroy the Houthi militia’s threat to regional and international security.

Al-Maliki affirmed that the targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law, asserting that all preventive measures were taken to protect civilians.

He said that civilians were warned not to approach the target sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The operation came just days after Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five drones launched by Houthi militia towards the southern border region of Asir.

Col. Al-Maliki said the drones were targeted at Abha International Airport and the city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday night.