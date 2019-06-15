You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-led Arab coalition targets Houthi sites in Sanaa
﻿

Saudi-led Arab coalition targets Houthi sites in Sanaa

The spokesperson of the coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki the operation aimed to destroy the Houthi militia’s threat to regional and international security. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi-led Arab coalition targets Houthi sites in Sanaa

  • Al-Maliki affirmed that the targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law
  • The operation came just days after Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five drones launched by Houthi militia
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthi military sites in Sanaa on Saturday, including the militia’s air defense systems, Al Arabiya reported.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki the operation aimed to destroy the Houthi militia’s threat to regional and international security.

Al-Maliki affirmed that the targeting process was consistent with international humanitarian law, asserting that all preventive measures were taken to protect civilians.

He said that civilians were warned not to approach the target sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The operation came just days after Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five drones launched by Houthi militia towards the southern border region of Asir.

Col. Al-Maliki said the drones were targeted at Abha International Airport and the city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday night.

Topics: Yemen saudi-led arab coalition

Related

Breaking News 0
Saudi Arabia tells UN Security Council Houthis responsible for Abha Airport attack
0
Saudi Arabia
Survivors of Houthi missile attack describe moment explosion ripped through Abha airport

Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops, no casualties

Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AP
0

Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops, no casualties

  • The military statement says the attack on Balad air base occurred early Saturday
  • The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the US and Iran
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AP
0

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi military says three mortar shells have hit an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, causing a small fire but no casualties.
The military statement says the attack on Balad air base occurred early Saturday.
The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, which ratcheted up on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has denied involvement.
Last month, a rocket exploded less than a mile away from the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.
The current crisis is rooted in the US withdrawal last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions on Iran, sending its economy into freefall.

Topics: Iraq

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iran oil output at lowest since 1980s
Update 0
Middle-East
Arab League chief: Iran should ‘reflect, reverse course’ in wake of Gulf of Oman attacks

Latest updates

Saudi-led Arab coalition targets Houthi sites in Sanaa
0
Mortar attack on Iraqi base home to US troops, no casualties
0
Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces
0
India set to raise tariffs on some US goods
0
Saudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.