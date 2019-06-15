You are here

World-famous Italian opera house debuts in Kingdom

Chief Conductor Pietro Mianiti leads the Orchestra of the Teatro Alla Scala Academy in "An Italian Opera Journey." (Supplied)
Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahiti opens the concert with a rendition of the Saudi National Anthem. (Supplied)
The Orchestra of the Teatro Alla Scala Academy performs to a sold-out crowd on Friday evening in Riyadh's King Fahad Cultural Center. (Supplied)
The Orchestra of the Teatro Alla Scala Academy performs at the King Fahad Cultural Center in Riyadh for "An Italian Opera Journey." (Supplied)
HALA TASHKANDI
RIYADH: Residents in Riyadh were treated on Friday to some of the best that Italian opera had to offer, with a performance by the symphony orchestra of the Teatro Alla Scala Academy, which made its debut in Saudi Arabia.
One of the most famous opera houses in the world, dating back almost 250 years, the academy offers world-class training in all disciplines of symphony, opera and ballet, under the supervision of famous musicians.
Organized by the Saudi Culture Ministry, “An Italian Opera Journey” took place at the King Fahad Cultural Center.
Only registration was required to attend the free event, which sold out almost instantly, with 3,000 music lovers, artists and poets enjoying an hour of beautiful tributes to classical music.
The show opened with a surprise performance of the Kingdom’s national anthem by Saudi opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahiti, who received a standing ovation for her rendition.
Al-Bahiti was invited by the ministry to perform at the event as part of its efforts to showcase national talents.
The orchestra was conducted by maestro Pietro Mianetti, and featured performances by soprano Francisca Manzo and tenor Ricardo Della Sciucca.
Some of the most iconic pieces from 19th-century Italian opera were performed. At the end of the show, a standing ovation led to an encore.
Deputy Culture Minister Hamed Fayez took to Twitter to express how much he enjoyed the evening.
“A beautiful night spent with the esteemed La Scala opera at the King Fahad Cultural Center in Riyadh, amidst a wonderful crowd, with an exceptional performance from our Italian guests,” he tweeted, posting photos.
The performance is one of the ministry’s efforts to attract high-quality artistic events that enrich the Saudi cultural landscape and enhance quality of life.
The Kingdom’s first opera house will be built in Jeddah, and is scheduled for completion in 2022. The institution aims to become the new home of a Saudi residence orchestra.
The Kingdom has also seen the opening of a music institute by famed Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour, with a second music institute in the works.

China’s largest ever Picasso exhibition opens

Updated 15 June 2019
AFP
BEIJING: The largest Picasso exhibition ever held in China opens on Saturday, featuring more than 100 works — many of them from the artist’s early years.
The “Birth of a Genius” exhibition brings together the best of the Picasso Museum Paris, Laurent Le Bon, the museum’s president told AFP.
Featured works include paintings, sculptures and drawings, and are accompanied by photos of the young Pablo in Barcelona and Paris.
The first Picasso exhibition in China was held in 1983, timed to coincide with a Beijing visit by then French president Francois Mitterrand. Just 33 pieces of art were put on display.
This year’s exhibition, which runs until September 1 at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, focuses on the artist’s first 30 years.
“We have tried to show the great masterpieces like the blue Self Portrait, for example, that hardly ever leave the museum, and display them alongside a more multidisciplinary Picasso,” Le Bon said.
The Spanish artist’s “blue period” from 1901 to 1904, which focused especially on the poor and marginalized, such as prostitutes and drunks, features prominently in the selected works, added exhibition curator Emilia Philippot.
“These are very political subjects in a way,” she said.
Transporting all the works to China brought its own challenges.
The insurers for the works, which are valued at more than 800 million euros ($900 million) insisted that the pieces travel on seven separate planes, the organizers said.

