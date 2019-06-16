Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment

RIYADH: The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday will hold a meeting in Cairo to draft the internal regulations of its Women’s Development Organization.

The meeting will be attended by experts from member states and relevant international and regional institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Egypt has called for a ministerial-level roundtable on “empowering women in (OIC) members states” on Monday, with the participation of ministers of women’s affairs.

They will discuss issues such as the role of women in combating extremism, women in decision-making positions, protection of women against all forms of violence, and women’s economic empowerment, according to a statement by the OIC.

It is worth noting that the Women’s Development Organization, based in Egypt, was established by virtue of a resolution of the 37th Session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2010 as a specialized organization for the development and advancement of women and for building their capacities and skills in the member states. Until now, 12 states have ratified the statutes whose entry into force requires ratification by 15 states.