You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment
﻿

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment

OIC headquarters in Jeddah. (Photo: Social media)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment

  • OIC will discuss issues such as the role of women in combating extremism, women in decision-making positions, protection of women against all forms of violence
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday will hold a meeting in Cairo to draft the internal regulations of its Women’s Development Organization.
The meeting will be attended by experts from member states and relevant international and regional institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Egypt has called for a ministerial-level roundtable on “empowering women in (OIC) members states” on Monday, with the participation of ministers of women’s affairs.
They will discuss issues such as the role of women in combating extremism, women in decision-making positions, protection of women against all forms of violence, and women’s economic empowerment, according to a statement by the OIC. 
It is worth noting that the Women’s Development Organization, based in Egypt, was established by virtue of a resolution of the 37th Session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2010 as a specialized organization for the development and advancement of women and for building their capacities and skills in the member states. Until now, 12 states have ratified the statutes whose entry into force requires ratification by 15 states.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
‘Unite against terror,’ Organization of Islamic Cooperation forum told
0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief calls for urgent support to Syrian refugees

Saudi Shoura Council delegation to visit Jordan

Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Shoura Council delegation to visit Jordan

  • The delegation will meet members of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Fraternity Committee in the Jordanian House of Representatives
Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
SPA
0
RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council, headed by Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi, member of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, will begin an official visit to Jordan on Sunday.
Commenting on the visit, Al-Khalewi stated it would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
“Our relationship is witnessing continuous development in various fields, strengthening cooperation and relations between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian Parliament Council and Senate,” he said. 
Al-Khalewi added that the Shoura Council delegation would brief Jordanian officials on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, as well as discuss various means of strengthening diplomatic and business relations between the two countries across the board.
The delegation will also meet members of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Fraternity Committee in the Jordanian House of Representatives, to discuss ways to arrange and utilize bilateral parliamentary committees between the Kingdom and Jordan, given the active role these committees play in pushing constructive policy in various fields to serve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.
Al-Khalewi concluded his statement by praising the support of the Saudi Shoura Council’s speaker, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.

Latest updates

Saudi Shoura Council delegation to visit Jordan
0
Saudi crown prince talks to Asharq Al Awsat
0
Aramco's early Americans
0
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold meeting on women’s empowerment
0
Asir’s ancient villages revived under tourism plan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.