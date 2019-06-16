Greenstone gets license to promote financial products

Greenstone Equity Partners, the largest fund placement firm in the Middle East, has become the first firm of its kind to obtain a license to promote financial products and foreign securities by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
The SCA has granted Greenstone’s UAE subsidiary, Greenstone Equity Partners Financial Products Promotion L.L.C., a license to perform the activities of financial product and foreign securities promotion.
Under the new license, Greenstone will be able to carry out fund placement activities for its clients by registering funds with the SCA and providing international and local investment options for institutional and noninstitutional investors in the UAE.
“Securing this prestigious license marks a significant landmark in the growth story of Greenstone, cementing us as the leading placement firm for capital raising in the Middle East,” said Alex Gemici, chairman of Greenstone Equity Partners.
Omar Al-Gharabally, president and partner of Greenstone Equity Partners, said: “This license is an important cornerstone of Greenstone’s vision to be ‘within 30 minutes driving distance of every investor we cover,’ which we feel is the only effective way to establish the most productive relationships with our investors.”
