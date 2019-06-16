You are here

  • Home
  • Hadid sisters mix things up in Milan
﻿

Hadid sisters mix things up in Milan

Versace showed off its mix-and-match Spring/Summer 2020 line in Milan. (Supplied)
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Hadid sisters mix things up in Milan

  • The looks play on the fashion house’s iconic bondage moment, mixing the shiny leather with more mundane looks, like blazers and jacket
  • Versace dedicated the show to Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy, a friend of Versace’s who died earlier this year
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid took to the runway for Italian fashion house Versace in Milan on Saturday, as the label showed off its mix-and-match Spring/Summer 2020 line.

Dontatella Versace has tapped the soul of fashion house founded by her brother, the late Gianni Versace, with animal prints and loud fluorescents, The Associated Press reported.

The looks play on the fashion house’s iconic bondage moment, mixing the shiny leather with more mundane looks, like blazers and jacket. A shimmery leopard men’s top embroidered with Gianni Versace’s signature in silver peeks out of a knit vest, with black trousers and a cross-body bag that embrace femininity. Shimmery leopard prints were paired with slim trousers patterned with ancient vases.

“It is more about the confidence a guy has to express himself in a more flexible way,” said head menswear designer Ashley Fletcher.

The flexibility was clear as models including Gigi, her sister Bella and Irina Shayk exhibited the same looks: Gigi Hadid, for example, wearing a belted leather trench with hardware details over bare legs but with the same blue shirt and tie as the men — who also showed leg with the same look but with Bermuda shorts. Suit coats and jackets for him and her featured half-and-half Prince of Wales plaid and solid black, worn with a suit shirt, tie and black leather lace-up pants.

“I love you forever and ever, @donatella_versace. The queen!” Bella wrote on Instagram after the show.

Racing car motifs symbolized a coming of age and embrace of grown-up toys. The other repeating motif was the Gianni Versace signature, vertically running on ties and socks, AP reported.

“For every young man, the first car has a strong meaning.” Versace said. “It’s independence, maturity, but above all freedom.”

Versace dedicated the show to Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy, a friend of Versace’s who died earlier this year — some models wore brightly dyed hair in his image, wearing acid-wash denim and tie-dye tops.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Milan versace

Related

0
Fashion
Bella Hadid walks the runway for Versace in Milan
0
Art & Culture
Bella and Donatella star in new Versace campaign

Film Review: Movie master’s reflective study of ageing film director low on energy in ‘Pain and Glory’

“Pain and Glory” is a vaguely disguised autobiography. (Supplied)
Updated 16 June 2019
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 
0

Film Review: Movie master’s reflective study of ageing film director low on energy in ‘Pain and Glory’

Updated 16 June 2019
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 
0

CANNES: One of the most arresting qualities of movie masters such as Pedro Almodovar and Emir Kusturica is their boundless energy. But lose it, and film fans soon notice something is amiss.

While Serbian legend Kusturica still manages to keep his cinema bubbling with life, Spain’s Almodovar – pushing 70 years old and somewhat bogged down by physical ailments – appears to have taken his foot of the pedal in his latest outing, “Pain and Glory.”

The drama, about a film director reflecting on the choices he has made in life as past and present come crashing down around him, competed for the Cannes Palme d’Or and won best actor award for its hero, Antonio Banderas. The Spanish star is an alter ego of Almodovar himself – much like Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee was of Satyajit Ray.

“Pain and Glory” is a vaguely disguised autobiography of Almodovar, revealing the anxieties rather than glories of the auteur’s chequered career.

His earlier works, such as “All About My Mother,” “Volver” and “Julieta,” were fantastic studies of Spanish society narrated with unbelievable vigor. Who can forget the opening scene of “Volver” in which dozens of widows, including Penelope Cruz’s character, are seen cleaning their husbands’ graves on a windswept morning?

“Pain and Glory” lacks this dynamism and is mostly ruminative.

Banderas plays film director, Salvador Mallo, a step-down role from his usual dashing screen image. Mallo has not made any movies for years but has enough money to lead a comfortable life surrounded by expensive artefacts.

However, he suffers with depression and worries about his headaches, back pain and a tendency to choke on his food. But a chance meeting with old acting friend Zulema (Cecilia Roth), leads Mallo to get in touch again with film star, Alberto Crespo (Asier Etxeandia), after the two had fallen out during a shoot.

When Crespo introduces Mallo to heroin, he remembers an old script titled “Addiction” and asks Crespo to perform it on stage. In doing so, Mallo opens the curtain on a new life.

In a way, “Pain and Glory” talks about how to come to terms with death, but it is also witty and about lovers and mothers.

Almodovar is such a master craftsman that he does not allow his work to sink into self-indulgence. It is a movie within a movie, and a dream that leads to another.

Most importantly, Almodovar could not have found a better actor than Banderas, who transforms splendidly into Mallo.

Latest updates

Sudan’s ousted president Bashir appears in public for first time since removal
0
Film Review: Movie master’s reflective study of ageing film director low on energy in ‘Pain and Glory’
0
Field fires in Syria's Hasakeh kill 10: monitor
0
Libyan navy says it intercepted 91 Europe-bound migrants
0
RBS says Saudi bank merger boosts its core capital
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.