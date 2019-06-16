You are here

  Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since removal
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since removal

Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan, June 16, 2019.
Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan, June 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir is escorted into a vehicle as he returns to prison following his appearance before prosecutors over charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, in the capital Khartoum on June 16, 2019. ( AFP)
Sudan's ex-president Omar Al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan, June 16, 2019. (Reuters)
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since removal

  • Al-Bashir appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since his removal by the army on April 11
  • Dressed in a white traditional robe and turban, was transported in a heavily armed convoy from the capital's Kober prison
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ousted president Omar Al-Bashir appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since his removal by the army on April 11.

Al-Bashir was brought to a prosecutor's office in Khartoum, an AFP correspondent reported, where charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency were read out against him.


The former president, dressed in a white traditional robe and turban, was transported in a heavily armed convoy from the capital's Kober prison, the correspondent said.

The military overthrew and detained Al-Bashir on April 11 after 16 weeks of street protests against his 30-year rule. He was being held in prison in Khartoum North, across the Blue Nile from the capital's centre.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Omar Al-Bashir Sudan

Field fires in Syria's Hasakeh kill 10: monitor

Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

Field fires in Syria's Hasakeh kill 10: monitor

  • Civilians and SDF forces are among the dead
  • Some people are claiming the fires were set on purpose
Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

]QAMISHLI: Fires engulfing vital wheat fields across Syria’s northeast have killed at least 10 people, a war monitor said Sunday, as Kurdish authorities claim the blazes were set deliberately.
Kurdish authorities and the Damascus regime are competing to buy up this year’s harvest as fires — some claimed by the Daesh group — continue to scorch crops in the country’s breadbasket.
The victims included civilians and members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces who died while trying to extinguish the blazes since Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The fires in the Kurdish-majority province of Hasakah also wounded another five people, according to a spokesman for the Kurdish Red Crescent.
“The victims were trying to douse the blaze but they were trapped by the fire,” Kamal Derbas said.
Kurdish officials have called on the US-led coalition to help extinguish blazes in the cereal and oil-rich region under their control.
“The largest fires have ravaged up to 350,000 hectares of land,” head of the Kurdish agriculture authority Salman Baroudo told AFP.
He claimed the fires were “deliberate,” saying they serve to “stir up strife between area residents and undermine the Kurdish administration” in the country’s northeast.
He did not specify who he believed was behind the blazes.
The official state news agency SANA on Saturday blamed the field fires in Hasakah on Kurdish-led forces.
It said they deliberately sparked a blaze to prevent local farmers from selling their crops to the government.
Analysts say wheat will be key to ensuring affordable bread prices and keeping the peace in various parts of the country in the coming period.
Farmers have separately blamed the fires on revenge attacks, sparks from low-quality fuel, and even carelessness.
SANA said Saturday that other field fires in the northwestern countryside of Hama province were sparked by jihadist artillery attacks.
Clashes in the area on Saturday between government forces and militants left dozens of combatants dead, including 26 pro-regime fighters, the Observatory said.
More than 370,000 people have been killed in Syria’s war since it erupted in 2011 with a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria hasakeh Kurdish

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkish outpost in Syria shelled from Syrian government forces area
0
Middle-East
Syria flare-up kills 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces

