US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen

The Houthis in Yemen recently shot down a US government-operated drone with assistance from Iran, the US military said in a statement on Sunday.(File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen

  • Lt. Col. Earl Brown said the altitude at which the MQ-9 drone was shot down on June 6 marked “an improvement over previous Houthi capability,” a fact that led the military to conclude the group had help from Iran
  • Brown also noted that on June 13, Iran separately tried to shoot down yet another US drone over the Gulf of Oman in an effort to disrupt surveillance of Iran’s attack on Kokuka Courageous
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The Houthis in Yemen recently shot down a US government-operated drone with assistance from Iran, the US military said in a statement on Sunday.
Lt. Col. Earl Brown, a spokesman for the US Central Command, said the altitude at which the MQ-9 drone was shot down on June 6 marked “an improvement over previous Houthi capability,” a fact that led the military to conclude the group had help from Iran.
Brown also noted that on June 13, Iran separately tried to shoot down yet another US drone over the Gulf of Oman in an effort to disrupt surveillance of Iran’s attack on Kokuka Courageous, one of two oil tankers attacked on Thursday.
US officials have blamed Tehran for those attacks, raising fears about a potential confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Libya’s GNA head unveils new political plan, promises polls

Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
Libya's GNA head unveils new political plan, promises polls

Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
TRIPOLI: The head of Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord announced Sunday a new political initiative and elections in a bid to move the conflict-wracked country beyond eight years of chaos.
“I present today a political initiative for a way out of crisis... (involving) simultaneous presidential and legislative elections before the end of 2019,” GNA head Fayez Al-Sarraj said in a short speech broadcast by Libya Al-Wataniya TV, without specifying a date for polls.
He proposed a forum that would be attended by “influential national forces on the political and social scene, and supporters of a peaceful and democratic solution” to Libya’s crisis.
Sarraj’s GNA holds Tripoli, but strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army holds the east and much of the south of the country.
The LNA launched an offensive to take the capital in early April, but counter-attacks by forces loyal to the GNA have resulted in a stalemate on the southern outskirts.
Sarraj said his proposed initiative would take place with support from the UN mission in Libya.
“Our army and the forces which support it have given a lesson in bravery to (Haftar) and to his militias,” Sarraj said.
“His army has been broken, likewise that of his triumphalist entry to Tripoli that he presented as a two-day walk,” he added.
The two camps have so far refused to negotiate a cease-fire.
The GNA is demanding that Haftar’s forces retreat to their previous positions, in the south and east.
“We are confident that our forces are capable of repulsing the aggressor and of him sending him back to where he came from... victory was our ally, thank God,” Sarraj said.
He alleged that Haftar is seeking to “undermine the democratic process... and to re-establish a totalitarian regime; that of an individual and a single family.”
Haftar meanwhile claims he is fighting “terrorists” and refuses to retreat.
Fighting since April 4 has killed 653 people, including 41 civilians, while more than 3,500 have been wounded — more than a hundred of them civilians — according to the World Health Organization.
The UN says more than 94,000 have been displaced by the fighting.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

