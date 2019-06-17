New water project launches in Yemen

DUBAI: A new UAE-funded project to improve water production capacity was launched on Sunday in Yemen’s port city of Mocha, news agency WAM said on Monday.
The new project, by the UAE-run Emirates Red Crescent in Yemen, consists of two artesian wells connected to a generator and two storage tanks and will be connected to the main water distribution network.
The project will benefit more than 30,000 residents of Mocha and nearby areas. It will also allow water to be provided on a 24-hour basis, the Director-General of the city Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud said.
