New water project launches in Yemen

The new project will allow for water to be provided all day. (WAM)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
New water project launches in Yemen

  • The project will benefit more than 30,000 people
  • It will allow for water to be provided continuously over 24-hours
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: A new UAE-funded project to improve water production capacity was launched on Sunday in Yemen’s port city of Mocha, news agency WAM said on Monday.
The new project, by the UAE-run Emirates Red Crescent in Yemen, consists of two artesian wells connected to a generator and two storage tanks and will be connected to the main water distribution network.
The project will benefit more than 30,000 residents of Mocha and nearby areas. It will also allow water to be provided on a 24-hour basis, the Director-General of the city Sultan Abdullah Mahmoud said.

Topics: Yemen water Emirates Red Crescent

Turkey: 8 dead, 31 rescued after migrant boat sinks

Updated 17 June 2019

AP
AP
Turkey: 8 dead, 31 rescued after migrant boat sinks

  • The eight bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 meters
  • The number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015
Updated 17 June 2019

AP
AP
ANKARA: A boat carrying migrants to Greece sank off the Turkish coast on Monday, leaving at least eight migrants dead, Turkey’s coast guard said.
The coast guard said 31 other migrants were rescued after the boat sank in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum. The region is close to the Greek island of Kos.
The eight bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet), the coast guard said in a statement.
It said the search-and-rescue operation involving two coast guard boats, a helicopter and a team of divers, is continuing.
The private DHA news agency said rescuers are still searching for one other migrant who remains unaccounted-for.
It was not immediately clear why the boat sank.
Although the number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

Topics: Turkey migrants

