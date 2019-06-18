Car bomb targets Indian army vehicle in Kashmir, 2 killed

You are here

The attack came days after Pakistan reportedly shared information with India and the United States about a possible militant attack in the Pulwama area.
Updated 18 June 2019
SRINAGAR, India: The Indian army says two soldiers have been killed after a car bombing targeted an armored vehicle in disputed Kashmir.
The bombing late Monday hit the vehicle as it passed through southern Pulwama area and wounded more than a dozen soldiers and two civilians.
The two critically wounded soldiers died in a hospital on early Tuesday.
The attack came days after Pakistan reportedly shared information with India and the United States about a possible militant attack in the Pulwama area. None of the rebel groups fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility.
Also Tuesday, two rebels and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in southern Bijbehara area.

PATNA, India: An encephalitis outbreak has killed more than 100 children in India’s eastern state of Bihar.
Authorities say 106 children have died and 437 others between the ages of 4 and 10 are being treated in hospitals in Muzaffarpur district, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Patna, the state capital.
Villagers crowded outside Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital in Muzaffarpur to protest that Bihar’s chief minister had only visited after the death toll passed 100. Left-wing political organizations also rallied in New Delhi.
Thousands of Indians suffer from encephalitis, malaria, typhoid and other mosquito-borne diseases each year during the summer monsoon season.
Medical experts say India’s central and state governments remain unprepared for what is now an annual cycle of disease and death.

