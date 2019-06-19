Search form

Game on: Jeddah’s geeks roll up for 50-player ‘battle royale’

The tournament is shown to the crowd of people attending the game with 50 seats to accommodate the players. (Supplied photo)
Updated 19 June 2019
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: It is time for all geeks and gamers to leave their rooms for a venue with much bigger screens at the PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds) tournament at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The tournament, which started on June 15, is perfect for gamers. It is shown to the crowd attending the event with 50 seats to accommodate the players.

Ahad Uz Zaman, 20, won the PUBG match held between 50 people. He told Arab News: “I am still a student and I spend most of my time playing PUBG. My mom scolds me a lot, asking me why I play this game all the time so I am glad I could put my PUBG skills to some use and make her happy.”

This tournament was not just for PUBG players — there was something for all gamers. Tournaments were held for competitive video games such as Tekken, Super Smash bros and Fifa. Mohammed Al-Jefri, who won the title for the world champion of Tekken 7 in 2018, was on hand to organize Tekken tournaments. “I have been playing Tekken since I was 12-13 years old. Never did I think I will be able to use my talent in playing Tekken to become a champion but I took the chance when it came to me.”

FASTFACT

 

• PUBG is an abbreviation of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds.

• All the PUBG matches will select players who will compete in the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

Jeddah-based YouTuber, Salman Imdad Kalyanvi, was found vlogging the event to immortalize it on YouTube. 

He told Arab News: “This is my first time attending Jeddah Season, and I can say that there is a tremendous change in comparison to the previous events that were being held in Jeddah. I am very excited to see more events and have fun this season.”

Abdulla Hazmi, a crowd organizer, told Arab News: “This event is going very smoothly and it makes me very happy — I feel like this is a very good way to celebrate the geekism in Jeddah. All the popular games are here and you can find cosplayers and fans very happy here. I am not even a gamer myself but I feel good vibes all around.”

More female gamers are joining in and winning in the tournaments, said participant Lujain Mohammed, 29. “I have been playing PUBG for a year now, it is my first time participating in a competition,” she said. “My video game addiction started from when I was a kid. That’s the thing about video games; once you get addicted there is no way out, even if you are a grown up.”

Some gamers couldn’t participate in the tournament but were still passionate about PUBG. Fahd Mohammad, 30, told Arab News: “PUBG is so popular because it’s very addictive, not monotonous. Every match is unique and PUBG keeps adding different modes to keep the game interesting. I like it because you are always playing with different players from all over the world, which helps you connect, and because it is a fun way to spend time with your friends while being distracted from the daily routine life.” Amani Al-Ghoraibi, 26, who is also a big fan of PUBG, said: “I think it’s popular because it’s a fun game that people can play anytime, anywhere and you can play with your friends or even on your own. It reminds us of the popular RPG or shooter genre that PlayStation or Xbox players usually play. I like feeling the thrill and fun of the gameplay itself. Playing with other people from around the world is also a very unique experience and makes me feel like I’m part of a community.”

When Al-Ghoraibi heard about the tournament being held she said: “I think it’s a wonderful idea! There are a lot of PUBG enthusiasts who would absolutely love to get together and share this gaming experience.”

Her brother, Rayyan Al-Ghoraibi, 19, said; “PUBG is popular mainly because it is free but also because it makes you meet up with new people and cooperate with them to win. I think it’s amazing that they are holding things like the tournaments because it shows that they care about gamers.” 

Topics: Culture and Entertainment PUBG PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds JEDDAH SEASON

Trump-Xi meeting at G20 raises hope for trade truce

Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to meet at the G20 summit in Japan next week, raising hopes for a truce in the bruising trade war between the world’s top two economies.
The two leaders spoke on the phone on Tuesday, weeks after negotiations broke down when Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments, hiked tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods and then blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
The US president took a conciliatory approach this time.
“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan,” Trump said on Twitter.
“Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” he said ahead of the June 28-29 summit.
Xi noted that bilateral relations had encountered difficulties that were “not in the interest of either side” but he warned that dialogue must be conducted on “an equal footing.”
“China and the US will both gain by cooperating and lose by fighting,” Xi told Trump, according to state media.
Global shares were buoyed by the announcement, with Wall Street rallying on Tuesday and Asian stock markets surging on Wednesday.
The White House readout of the call said the leaders “discussed the importance of leveling the playing field for US farmers, workers, and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship.”
“I think we have a chance. China wants a deal. They don’t like the tariffs,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I have a very good relationship with president Xi. We’ll see what happens.”
The White House repeated that the focus of the talks will be to address “structural barriers to trade with China and achieving meaningful reforms that are enforceable and verifiable.”
The United States and China seemed close to an agreement when talks collapsed last month.
Beijing retaliated to Trump’s tariffs and moves against Huawei by increasing custom taxes on $60 billion in US goods, creating its own list of “unreliable” companies and individuals and threatening to ban exports of rare earths to the United States.
Xi told Trump that the two countries must “accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns” and that “China hopes the US side can treat Chinese firms in a fair manner,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Trump had requested the call between the two leaders, according to Xinhua.
A week before the G20, Xi will visit North Korea on Thursday and Friday, his first trip there as president.
China is North Korea’s sole major ally, and analysts say Xi could use any leverage Beijing may have in the nuclear standoff between Washington and Pyongyang as a “bargaining chip” in his talks with Trump.
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow warned that there are “no guarantees” of any resolution in Osaka, Japan.
“Our position continues to be (that) we want structural changes,” Kudlow told reporters.
“They’ll have a good conversation. The fact that they’re meeting is a good thing.”
In an editorial, the state-run China Daily said Communist Party decision-makers, like White House counter-parts, “want to evade a full-blown trade war.”
“Since neither side appears ready to really slam the door shut on further negotiations, they should refrain from escalating tensions, and engage each other in a more constructive manner,” the daily said.
Global markets are concerned about Trump’s threat to impose more steep tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports, which could hurt the already slowing Chinese economy and spread the gloom worldwide.
Trump last week threatened to “immediately” jack up tariffs should Xi fail to show up at the meeting. The United States already has 25 percent duties on more than $250 billion of imports from China.

Topics: Donald Trump Xinhua US and China trade war

