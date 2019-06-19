You are here

  • Home
  • Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra
﻿

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra

Officials said the explosion will not affect oil exports. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq’s Basra

  • The rocket hit Burjeisa residential and operations headquarters west of Basra
  • Police said the rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

BASRA, Iraq: A rocket struck the site of the residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq’s southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding three people, Iraq’s military said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It came after two separate attacks in as many days on bases housing US military personnel in Iraq, as tension rose between the United States and Iran.
The rocket hit the Burjesia site west of the city, according to police and a statement released by the military. Police earlier said two Iraqi workers were wounded.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said they will deal with whoever is trying to disturb the peace of the country in a statement.

“[We] will not allow to mess with Iraq's security and obligations, and will strike with the hands of the iron of all those who beg for it,” they said.

The United States evacuated hundreds of diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy last month, citing unspecified threats from Iran against US interests in neighboring Iraq, where Tehran supports some Shiite militias.
Wednesday’s incident came just as Exxon staff who were also evacuated after the diplomats’ departure had begun to return to Basra.
A security source said Exxon was evacuating 21 foreign staff immediately by plane to Dubai.
Oil officials said operations including exports from southern Iraq were not affected by the incident.
Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italy’s Eni SpA, the oil officials said.

Royal Dutch Shell said that all its staff in Iraq are accounted for and its operations in the country are normal.

“We remain vigilant and continue to monitor the security situation and liaise with local authorities,” said a Shell spokesman in a statement to Reuters.
The rocket was a short-range Katyusha missile, the military said. Police said it landed 100 meters from the part of the site used as a residence and operations center by Exxon.
Burjesia is near the Zubair oilfield operated by Eni.
Washington has ramped up sanctions pressure on Iran in recent months and says it has sent additional forces to the region over tension with the Islamic Republic.
It blames Tehran for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. Tehran denies it was involved.
Both sides say they do not want war, but analysts warn such incidents could escalate violence in the region. 

Topics: Oil Iraq explosion

Related

0
World
US Navy SEAL bragged about killing captive in Iraq, prosecutor tells jurors
0
Middle-East
Kuwait emir to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions: KUNA

Arab Parliament calls on UN and Arab League to classify Houthis as a terrorist group

Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

Arab Parliament calls on UN and Arab League to classify Houthis as a terrorist group

  • The Parliament will vote on the draft resolution before submitting it to the UN and Arab League
  • The spokesperson called the Houthi attacks a war crime
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Arab Parliament revealed on Wednesday they are in the process of submitting a draft resolution, calling on the United Nations and Arab League to take a firm and immediate stance to classify the Iranian-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist group, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The Parliament will vote on the draft resolution before presenting it to the secretary general of the UN and the Arab League’s secretary general, Meshaal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, spokesperson of the Arab Parliament, said.

The Parliament will not condone any group targeting civilian areas, such as Houthi attacks in neighboring countries like Saudi, he said.

These attacks are a war crime, Al-Sulami said.

He also mentioned that Houthi militias are threatening Yemeni MPs for attending Parliament sessions.

The announcement came during a press conference, as the latest session of the Parliament, headed by Al-Sulamai and in the presence of the speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, Sultan Al-Burkani, kicked off.

The Parliament’s session will focus on the current crises, challenges and developments in Arab countries, and will discuss the efforts of the Parliament to support joint Arab action against the dangers and threats facing the Arab national security.

Topics: Arab parliament Arab League UN

Related

0
Middle-East
UN food chief accuses Houthis of diverting Yemen aid for profit
0
Middle-East
Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Arab Parliament calls on UN and Arab League to classify Houthis as a terrorist group
0
US Navy says mine fragments, magnet point to Iran in Gulf tanker attack
0
Kuwait’s emir in Baghdad amid regional tensions
0
Egypt accuses UN of seeking to ‘politicize’ Morsi death
0
Iran will not give Europe more time to shield it against US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.