You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait’s emir makes flying visit to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral ties
﻿

Kuwait’s emir makes flying visit to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral ties

1 / 4
Iraqi President Barham Saleh, right, welcomed Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah for the first official visit since 2012. (AFP)
2 / 4
Iraq’s President Barham Salih stands with Kuwait’s ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during a welcoming ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq, June 19, 2019. (Reuters/The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office)
3 / 4
President Braham Saleh (R) welcoming Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah in Baghdad on June 19, 2019. (AFP/Iraqi Presidency Media Office)
4 / 4
Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi meet with Kuwait’s ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Baghdad, Iraq, June 19, 2019. (Reuters/The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office)
Updated 14 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

Kuwait’s emir makes flying visit to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral ties

  • The two countries previously agreed to demarcate their land and sea borders
Updated 14 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

BAGHDAD: Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, visited the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday for a brief official visit. Iraqi officials said it was organized to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss the implementation of recent agreements between the countries, and find ways to deal with latest developments related to the US-Iranian tensions that have affected the region.

The emir, who was accompanied by a governmental delegation, was welcomed by Iraqi President Barham Salih. During a six-hour visit, he also met Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi. It was only his second trip to Iraq after he attended an Arab summit hosted by Baghdad in 2012. Relations between the nations broke down after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1991. They resumed after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq and have continued to improve and develop in recent years.

“The visit is an extension of previous visits (between Iraqi and Kuwaiti officials) and focused on activating previous agreements between the two countries, maintaining current relations and strengthening them, and discussing the debt and related issues of the previous phase (before 2003),” said an Iraqi official.

“They also discussed the current challenges facing Iraq in the region as a result of the Iranian-American tensions and the mechanisms to overcome it and to create a common area of understanding to deal with both sides of the conflict.”

The two countries previously agreed to demarcate their land and sea borders, and continue to follow UN Security Council sanctions on Iraq as a result of the 1990 invasion. Mechanisms for managing joint oil wells on the border, security cooperation and increasing trade between themselves and other nations were agreed by the two sides.

Mohammed Al-Gizai, the general secretary of the Iraqi Cabinet, told Kuwaiti state news agency Kuna that Wednesday’s discussions were focused on resolving outstanding issues between the two countries “based on what was agreed upon in the 2018 and 2019 talks (between Baghdad and Kuwait), especially in the fields of bilateral trade, economy, development of border ports and energy.”

The ongoing crisis between US and Iran, which has repercussions for the two countries, was also discussed but Iraqi officials said that the emir has no comment to make on this issue and no initiatives related to it had been agreed.

Topics: Kuwait Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Kuwait emir to visit Iraq amid Gulf tensions: KUNA
Special 0
Middle-East
Kuwaiti eco-activists show how to win the war on waste

Migrants stranded at sea for three weeks face deportation

Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
AFP
0

Migrants stranded at sea for three weeks face deportation

  • Vessel carrying 75 illegal refugees, including 32 children, remained stranded 25 km off Tunisia
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
Reuters AFP
0

TUNIS: Tunisia has allowed dozens of migrants, mostly from Bangladesh, to disembark after three weeks stranded in the Mediterranean, so that they can return to their home countries, the Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

An Egyptian boat rescued at least 75 migrants in Tunisian waters last month. But local authorities in the governorate of Medinine said its migrant centers were too overcrowded to let them ashore, leaving the vessel stranded 25 km off the coastal city of Zarzis.

“After they were stranded for three weeks at sea in difficult conditions, Tunisia agreed to dock the ship, and migrants accepted to return to their countries in coming days,” Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters.

After a visit by officials from Bangladesh Embassy, the migrants agreed to return home, according to Mongi Slim, a Red Crescent official.

Earlier, Red Crescent representatives welcomed to port 64 Bangladeshis, nine Egyptians, a Moroccan, a Sudanese citizen, who left Zuwara in Libya in late May.

The migrants, which include at least 32 children and unaccompanied minors, are to be transferred to a reception center in Sfax from where they are set to return home, Slim added.

Worried about creating a precedent, Tunisian authorities said they accepted the migrants as an exception and for “humanitarian” reasons.

“We thank Tunisia’s renewed commitment to life and dignity,” said Lorena Lando, the head of the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia.

She added that it is urgent to put in place a collaborative approach to helping migrants in the Mediterranean.

Neighboring Libya’s west coast is a frequent departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe by paying human traffickers. But their numbers have dropped after an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan coast guard.

At least 65 migrants drowned last month when their boat capsized off Tunisia after setting out from Libya.

In the first four months of 2019, 164 people are known to have died on the route, a smaller number but a higher death rate than in previous years, with one dying for every three who reach European shores, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

Topics: migrants Tunisia Tunis African migrants Red Crescent Mediterranean

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisia stops rescued migrants from coming ashore
0
Middle-East
Up to 70 migrants drown after their boat sinks off Tunisia

Latest updates

Migrants stranded at sea for three weeks face deportation
0
Tunisians fight to preserve cultural heritage
0
Libya air raid destroys warehouse, wounds three, says oil firm
0
Iran linked to rocket attack on US oil targets in southern Iraq
0
Russia invites Lebanon to Astana summit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.