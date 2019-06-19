You are here

Pakistan in talks with UK over return of 30,000 visa overstayers

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said UK authorities were pushing Islamabad to take back thousands of migrants who had overstayed visitor visa permits. (AFP/File)
Updated 19 June 2019
Aamir Saeed
Pakistan in talks with UK over return of 30,000 visa overstayers

  The signing of a treaty between the UK and Pakistan is likely to take some time
Updated 19 June 2019
Aamir Saeed
ISLAMABAD: Legal experts have warned Pakistan to read the small print before signing any agreement with the UK on the return of 30,000 of its citizens staying illegally in London.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said UK authorities were pushing Islamabad to take back thousands of migrants who had overstayed visitor visa permits.

But legal advisers on Wednesday urged Pakistan not to sign any blanket provisions of a proposed mutual treaty currently under negotiation with the British.

A senior official at the Pakistan High Commission, in London, told Arab News: “The agreement is in the interests of the people of Pakistan. At the moment, the UK is very careful in granting visit visas to Pakistanis due to increased cases of illegal stay, but once the readmission treaty is signed, this will help our genuine visa applicants.”

The source, who declined to be named on account of not being an official spokesman, said talks were ongoing but it would “definitely take some time” before a treaty was signed between the two countries.

Around 1.5 million Pakistanis live in the UK and send more than $2 billion annually to Pakistan.

FASTFACT

Around 1.5 million Pakistanis live in the UK.

Muzzammil Mukhtar, a solicitor and director of London law firm Synthesis Chambers Solicitors, said UK laws permitted authorities to deport people who had either committed a crime or entered the country illegally, but there had to be a mutual treaty of readmission with a relevant country for those who entered legally on a visa but overstayed.

“UK authorities are required to confirm identification of overstayers and get their travel documents from relevant embassies and high commissions before sending them back to their home countries,” he told Arab News. “And this process cannot be initiated in the absence of a mutual treaty.”

Mukhtar said that Pakistanis, or citizens of any other country, residing in the UK could apply for asylum and other legal rights, including the right to have a private and family life under the EU Convention on Human Rights, and thus their “administrative removal from the UK is not an easy task.”

He added: “Pakistan should not sign any blank provisions of the readmission treaty with the UK and accept its citizens back home only after all their legal appeals and options in the courts stand exhausted.”

Topics: Pakistan United Kingdom Pakistani overstayers visa visa overstayers

FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report

Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AP
FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report

  • Questioned money transfers allegedly made by the Kushner Cos. to Russian individuals in 2016
  • Banks are required to report certain suspicious transactions to the Treasury Department, but have discretion over what triggers a report
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: The FBI has reached out to a lawyer for a former Deutsche Bank employee who complained that the bank was ignoring suspicious transactions, including some involving Jared Kushner’s family real estate company.
The former Deutsche Bank anti-money laundering specialist, Tammy McFadden, told The New York Times in May that she had recommended that the bank alert the Treasury Department to a series of money transfers from the Kushner Cos. to Russian individuals in 2016, but the bank decided against it.
McFadden’s lawyer, Brian McCafferty, told the Times in a story published Wednesday that he was recently contacted by the FBI about his client.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the Times story, other than to say it will cooperate with any “authorized investigations.”
Kushner Cos. released a statement saying “any allegations regarding Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Kushner Companies which involved money laundering is completely made up and totally false.”
McCafferty did not respond to messages left by The Associated Press.
Banks are required to report certain suspicious transactions to the Treasury Department, but have discretion over what triggers a report. Transactions are typically vetted at several levels at banks and many are ultimately not sent to Treasury. Financial institutions reported more than 2 million suspicious transactions last year. Most such reports don’t lead to a criminal case.
In a report in the Times in May, McFadden criticized the bank’s practices, saying it had a pattern of rejecting proposed suspicious activity reports involving prized clients.
Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, was CEO of Kushner Cos before the election, but stepped down afterward to become one of Trump’s senior advisers.
The Times in May also reported, citing anonymous former and current bank employees, that several transactions involving President Donald Trump’s company were flagged at the bank as suspicious but were not passed on to the Treasury Department.
The Trump Organization did not respond to email and text messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Two congressional committees have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank documents as part their investigations into President Donald Trump and his company. Deutsche Bank has been one for the few banks willing to lend to Trump after a series of corporate bankruptcies and defaults starting in the early 90s.
Trump had sued Deutsche Bank to stop the subpoenas, but a judge in May ruled against the president.

Topics: Deutsche Bank FBI Kushner Companies money laundering

