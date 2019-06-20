You are here

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign new agreements

Saudi and Japanese officials after the signing of MoUs and agreements. (SPA)
Updated 20 June 2019
SPA
  • Japan is the Kingdom’s second-biggest source of foreign capital and its third-largest commercial partner
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements, along with the handing of permits to Japanese corporations to work in the Kingdom.

The announcements were made on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum in Tokyo.

“The signed agreements covered various strategic fields such as financing, education, industry and manufacturing,” SAGIA said.

“This comes as part of the Vision 2030 goal to create investment opportunities in the Kingdom.”

SAGIA’s Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar said: “The signing of these agreements highlights the Kingdom’s openness to attract foreign investment.”

He added: “Japan is one of the Kingdom’s key economic partners. This partnership can become broader in light of the Kingdom’s economic reforms and constant progress in the business sector.”

The signed agreements included one between SAGIA, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Bank to discuss the Kingdom’s investment opportunities.

Another agreement was signed between SABIC and Yokogawa Electric Co. to establish a local franchise. An MoU was signed between King Faisal University and the National University of Oita. Another one was signed between the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. to finance opportunities and develop human capital.

The forum, co-hosted by SAGIA and the Japan External Trade Organization, saw the participation of more than 300 representatives of government bodies and corporations, as well as investors and business people from both countries.

Japan is the Kingdom’s second-biggest source of foreign capital and its third-largest commercial partner.

Saudi defense partnerships signed at Paris Air Show

SPA
SPA
PARIS: Saudi defense chiefs signed a number of strategic partnerships with major global companies while taking part in the prestigious Paris Air Show.
The pavilion of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company received a succession of key aerospace-industry figures during the Kingdom’s first exhibition appearance at the world’s largest aviation event.
High-profile visitors welcomed by SAMI chief executive offer, Andreas Schwer, included chairman of the SAMI board of directors, Ahmad Al-Khatib, deputy chairman of the SAMI board of directors and chairman of the board of directors of the Local Content and Government Procurement Commission, Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, and president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri.
The pavilion also received a senior delegation from the Saudi Presidency of State Security, along with the director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.
During the second day of the air show, which runs until June 23 at Le Bourget airport in Paris, SAMI officials took part in meetings and signed strategic partnerships with global businesses involved in the four areas of the company’s work, namely air and ground systems, weapons, missiles and defense electronics.
At a signing ceremony in the SAMI pavilion, company chiefs also put pen to paper on a joint project agreement with US aerospace and defense company L3 Technologies for cooperation in the field of electro-optical and infra-red technology and special task systems inside Saudi Arabia. In February, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the joint project.

