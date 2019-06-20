You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ahsa: Home to the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Al-Ahsa: Home to the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia

1 / 4
Al-Ahsa contains the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied photo)
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Updated 14 sec ago
Razan Alaqil
0

Al-Ahsa: Home to the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia

  • City became the first in the Gulf to be included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk art
  • It is also home to the largest oasis in the Kingdom, which has had human settlements from the Neolithic times
Updated 14 sec ago
Razan Alaqil
0

AL-AHSA: Al-Ahsa is an oasis rich with green spaces and water springs, and was home to many ancient civilizations, some that existed as far back as 6,000 BC.

It contains the most prominent archaeological and historical sites in Saudi Arabia, and has achieved three Arab and international accolades in the last four years.

In 2015, it became the first Gulf city to be included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk art.

The network brings together 180 cities from 72 countries to place creativity and cultural industries at the heart of their development plans at the local level, and to cooperate actively at the international level.

FASTFACT

 

• In 2015, Al-Ahsa became the first Gulf city to be included in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk art.

• In 2018, Al-Ahsa became the fifth Saudi site on the World Heritage List following Madain Saleh, Al-Turaif district in Ad-Diriyah, Historic Jeddah, and Rock Art in the Hail region.

• Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019.

The second achievement was UNESCO’s designation of Al-Ahsa as a World Heritage Site in 2018, becoming the fifth such Saudi site. Moreover, Al-Ahsa was chosen as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2019 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

These achievements would not have been possible without the Saudi government’s support, and Al-Ahsa residents’ relentless efforts to maintain their cultural heritage. 

Al-Ahsa is also home to the largest oasis in the Kingdom, which has had human settlements from the Neolithic times.

Al-Ahsa Oasis includes the Jawatha archaeological site including Jawatha Mosque dating back to the Qarmatain state in the 9th century and Al-Hazm Palace.

Musicians perform at an historical site in Al-Ahsa, (Supplied photo)

Tombs can be seen in several parts of the oasis dating back to ancient civilizations.

It also features a picturesque beach, more than 30 natural springs irrigating the green oasis, and unique urban-style buildings.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th annual conference of the Creative Cities Network on June 2, Al-Ahsa Mayor Adel bin Mohammed Al-Mulhem said the city has strived to maintain creativity in folk arts and crafts across many projects and programs.

He underscored the importance of culture in shaping future cities, and its role in sustainable urban development.

Al-Ahsa province is considered the greenest and most fertile land in the eastern region of the Kingdom. 

Al-Ahsa gets its name from the nature of its land; in Arabic, Al-Ahsa is a plural word of “Al-Hisa” which refers to the accumulated sand with a solid base underneath. When it rains, the sand prevents the sun from drying up the water.

Decoder

AL-AHSA

Al-Ahsa, part of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, got its name from the nature of its land; in Arabic, Al-Ahsa is a plural word of “Al-Hisa” which refers to the accumulated sand with a solid base underneath. When it rains, the sand prevents the sun from drying up the water.

Topics: Al-Ahsa UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa participates in UNESCO Creative Cities Conference
0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Qarah Mountain in Al-Ahsa

Saudi defense partnerships signed at Paris Air Show

Updated 20 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi defense partnerships signed at Paris Air Show

Updated 20 June 2019
SPA
0
PARIS: Saudi defense chiefs signed a number of strategic partnerships with major global companies while taking part in the prestigious Paris Air Show.
The pavilion of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) company received a succession of key aerospace-industry figures during the Kingdom’s first exhibition appearance at the world’s largest aviation event.
High-profile visitors welcomed by SAMI chief executive offer, Andreas Schwer, included chairman of the SAMI board of directors, Ahmad Al-Khatib, deputy chairman of the SAMI board of directors and chairman of the board of directors of the Local Content and Government Procurement Commission, Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, and president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri.
The pavilion also received a senior delegation from the Saudi Presidency of State Security, along with the director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.
During the second day of the air show, which runs until June 23 at Le Bourget airport in Paris, SAMI officials took part in meetings and signed strategic partnerships with global businesses involved in the four areas of the company’s work, namely air and ground systems, weapons, missiles and defense electronics.
At a signing ceremony in the SAMI pavilion, company chiefs also put pen to paper on a joint project agreement with US aerospace and defense company L3 Technologies for cooperation in the field of electro-optical and infra-red technology and special task systems inside Saudi Arabia. In February, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding establishing the joint project.

Latest updates

Saudi defense partnerships signed at Paris Air Show
0
Sudan’s army calls for unconditional talks with protesters
0
FBI eyes Deutsche Bank after money-laundering report
0
Court document: US mosque bombing suspect tried to escape
0
UN report draws grim picture of global refugee situation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.