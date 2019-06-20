You are here

Amazon starts selling domestic air tickets in India

A Boeing 737-800 of Amazon Prime Air cargo airline on static display at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, on June 20, 2019. Going beyond operating a cargo airline, Amazon is now selling airline tickets, offering customers them an easy payment process and cash-back offers. (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Updated 20 June 2019
Reuters
  • AirAsia, easyJet building digital travel businesses
  • Some airlines could partner with Amazon — executives
BENGALURU/PARIS/SINGAPORE: When Karan Mehrotra booked a flight from Delhi to Guwahati, he did not go to a travel agent or an airline website.
Instead, he turned to Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer which now sells tickets to Indian customers and offers them an easy payment process and cash-back offers.
“It was just a lot simpler,” Mehrotra said of booking a flight through Amazon. “They are integrating most of my lifestyle needs under a single platform.”
Airlines are concerned that Amazon’s quiet launch of domestic plane ticket sales in India last month is only the start of a global trend and the beginning of a battle for control of valuable traveler data.
For years, airlines have found it difficult to compete with online travel agencies like Expedia Group Inc. and corporate travel agents that control a large number of customers, Travelport Chief Executive Gordon Wilson said.
“They have nothing left if Google is in that position, or Amazon,” he said at a CAPA Center for Aviation conference this month. “I think the airlines are being very watchful over this.”
Some carriers, like AirAsia and Easyjet are building digital travel businesses to help boost profits and keep passengers loyal beyond flying.
AirAsia’s website and app offers an all-in-one travel and lifestyle marketplace selling flights, hotels, activities and retail products. It has launched a digital wallet business called BigPay.
“The volume that we generate from our ticket sales is huge — bigger than a lot of other travel agents would sell. So we might as well do it ourselves, and probably sell a lot more,” AirAsia Executive Chairman Kamarudin Meranun told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
Europe’s easyJet is signing direct booking contracts with hotels to give it more flexibility in pricing packaged holidays on its website. The easyJet Holidays product should be available for summer 2020 bookings by the end of the year, the airline said in a results presentation last month.
But companies like Amazon and Alphabet’s Google have the upper hand because their broader knowledge of purchasing habits might give them an edge over airlines in presenting attractive offers, travel industry executives said.

Amazon advantage
In India, Amazon has teamed up with local online travel agency Cleartrip to offer domestic airline bookings, with bigger discounts for members of its loyalty club Prime.
“They have an edge in that booking flights is, for most people, a low frequency purchase but most other products on Amazon are purchased with higher frequency,” said Seth Borko, a senior research analyst at Skift.
“So Amazon can sell discounted flights but then earn back a part of that promotion from customers that shop for other Amazon products and from their Prime membership fees.”
Amazon has dipped its toe in the travel industry before. The company launched “Amazon Destinations” in 2015 for customers to book hotel rooms in popular US getaways, like Napa Valley and the Hamptons. But it shut the service down the same year, after failing to gain traction in a crowded field of online agencies.
Four years later, Amazon is a more powerful company whose interest in bricks-and-mortar grocery, air cargo, health care and Hollywood has sent shockwaves through a growing number of markets, expanding its sources of intelligence about its users.
In India, shoppers have turned to Amazon for more purchases, including movie bookings, food orders and utility payments.
“Payment is very easy because I anyway keep my Pay account loaded,” said Atanu Khatua, a 34-year-old businessman from West Bengal who booked a flight to Delhi on Amazon.
Amazon, which has been expanding services available through “Alexa,” the digital assistant on its Amazon Echo smart speaker, has not revealed any plans to roll out its ticketing the product beyond India.
Amazon Pay Director Shariq Plasticwala declined to comment on whether it would expand in India to areas such as hotel bookings.

Think digital
Airlines, which operate in a highly regulated environment with high fixed costs, need to think more like digital retailers to maintain distribution margins, Kenya Airways CEO Sebastian Mikosz said.
“If we do not adopt an OTA (online travel agency) business model, we will become technology companies’ sub-divisions,” he said at the CAPA conference.
“If Amazon wanted to buy two or three airlines that wouldn’t be an effort for them. I think the only reason they don’t do it is because it is not practical. It is much better to have the problems outside and take the margin yourself.”
Not every airline has the cash or inclination to compete with tech giants like Amazon. But some are looking at partnerships.
“We’re working closely with the online travel agents, but we will look at the possibility also of working with Amazon,” Philippine Airlines CEO Jaime Bautista said at the Paris Airshow.
CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said ticket selling would face “dramatic changes” in the next couple years.
“The ones who are going to be successful are the ones who are actually going to partner with them, an Amazon or something like that,” he said.

Virtual Facebook currency faces real-world resistance

Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

Virtual Facebook currency faces real-world resistance

  • In India, "Libra” currency will have to overcome regulatory mistrust and popular homegrown rivals 
  • China and Iran markets are out, and winning over governments in other countries also a big challenge
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: If Facebook’s new cryptocurrency should resonate anywhere it should be India, where the social media giant has more than 300 million followers.
Many Indians are shut out of banking and face punitive fees for simple transactions, like transferring money to their loved ones.
But in India as elsewhere, the US company’s ambitions to remake global finance through its “Libra” currency will have to overcome regulatory mistrust, plus the existence of popular homegrown rivals in the market for digital payments.
“If regulations were not a hurdle in India, Libra would instantaneously have a massive reach because of Facebook,” Anirudh Rastogi, the founder of a technology-focused law firm in New Delhi, told AFP.
When it launches next year, Libra will be backed by a basket of real-world currencies and a consortium of companies. To mint and store new coins, access to its underlying “blockchain” technology will be more restrictive than for the free-for-all of bitcoin.
Companies rooted in traditional finance such as Visa and MasterCard have joined from the start, betting that Facebook’s clout gives the project enough potential to overcome any downside to their existing business models.
“I will definitely use Libra as the idea seems good and they have a big partnership list thereby offering credibility,” 23-year-old consultant Prasad Khake said in Mumbai.
“The platform will work depending on how accessible and easy it is for billions of Indian users,” he said.
Therein lies the problem. Cryptocurrencies are currently banned in India, and the country’s central bank, which calls them a “contagion,” is taking its time to craft a regulatory framework.

<b>Banned in China</b>
Facebook itself is banned outright in China, and the company admitted it would be unable to operate Libra anywhere that is subject to US sanctions, such as Iran.
There is suspicion too on its home turf, with US lawmakers highlighting Facebook’s poor record in safeguarding user data. The Senate banking committee has scheduled a hearing for July 16.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said digital money could never replace sovereign currencies. Bank of England governor Mark Carney said Libra would have to withstand the toughest scrutiny and not become a tool for money laundering or terrorist financing.
There is clearly potential if Facebook makes good on its pledge to bring low-cost or free banking to the unbanked and open up areas such as money transfers, where the company — citing UN data — says migrants lose $25 billion every year in remittance fees.
For their part, money transfer businesses say they welcome the challenge.
“It may help with educating regulators, could evolve the payments ecosystem faster and eventually lower the cost of moving money, making the conversations on the issues we’re tackling more mainstream,” TransferWise chief technology officer Harsh Sinha told AFP in London.
To access Libra on their smartphones, users will go through a virtual wallet called Calibra. There are plenty of such e-wallets already, however.
Paytm and FreeCharge are popular in India. Facebook’s own WhatsApp has been trialling a digital payments service in India, but has faced resistance from the central bank.

<b>'Regulate, don't ban'</b>
The Philippines could be another fertile market, with Filipinos working overseas sending tens of billions of dollars every year through money transfer outlets. But often in the Middle East and the rest of Asia they are kept on a tight rein by employers and lack access to the Internet.
“They (overseas workers) barely embraced online banking so cryptocurrency may even be a stretch unless the demographics goes to an upswing with tech-savvy millennials,” said Victoriano Gimenez, an electrical engineer who worked for six years in Saudi Arabia.
Another popular platform in India is M-Pesa, which started life in east Africa and has helped millions in Kenya, Zimbabwe and elsewhere move beyond cash and traditional banking.
Winning over the foreign public to the idea of Western-backed crypto payments is one thing. Winning over their governments is another, and could be the biggest challenge to global adoption of Libra.
“Regulators around the world have really now to wake up and actually say ‘well, what do we do about regulating this?’ and not just banning this, because it won’t be going away,” Iqbal Gandham, managing director of eToro in Britain and chairman of the industry group CryptoUK, told AFP.
But even if regulators don’t see a threat to their sovereign currencies, they will still be exercised by exchange rate risk, liquidity in times of financial crisis, and the impact on corporate competition, according to ING economists Teunis Brosens and Carlo Cocuzzo.
“While a lot remains unclear at this stage, Facebook has clearly started a new chapter on digital currencies,” they wrote in a research note. “Over to policymakers for a response.”

Topics: Facebook Libra cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies

