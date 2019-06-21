Saudi Arabia’s first entertainment academy opens in September

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two specialist companies to establish and operate an academy for entertainment that will offer specialized entertainment courses and programs.

MINA Education and Development & Bunyan Development have signed an MoU to establish and operate the academy. The MoU was signed at the GEA’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of the agency's CEO, Amr Banaja, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This first Saudi academy for entertainment is to open in September, SPA said, offering a specialist associate diploma program in entertainment management.

Praising this vital initiative, Banaja described it as a step forward toward enhancing cooperation between relevant entities, and creating projects that add value to the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2016 mandated the development of long-term model of prosperity for the Kingdom and the result was Vision 2030, an ambitious yet attainable blueprint to ensure that Saudi Arabia is a vibrant society, a thriving economy and a progressive nation.

The GEA is proud to be one of the drivers of transformation in the Kingdom, with a clarity of purpose to build a world-class entertainment industry that will put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism and entertainment map.

Banaja also took this opportunity to reiterate the GEA’s commitment to supporting such initiatives, which serve the development of a sustainable and effective industry able to fulfill the economic and social objectives.

Banaja also highlighted the significance of the project in empowering young Saudis by equipping them with necessary career skills and creating enriching job opportunities as outlined in Vision 2030.

Moreover, Banaja stated that GEA continually seeks innovative projects and initiatives that aim to develop solutions and contribute toward achieving the sector’s objectives as part of an overall comprehensive strategy.