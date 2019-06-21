You are here

Saudi Arabia's first entertainment academy opens in September

Image Caption : Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with two specialist companies to build and operate an academy for entertainment. (SPA)
Updated 21 June 2019
SPA
The academy will offer a specialist associate diploma program in entertainment management

  • The academy will offer a specialist associate diploma program in entertainment management
Updated 21 June 2019
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two specialist companies to establish and operate an academy for entertainment that will offer specialized entertainment courses and programs.

MINA Education and Development & Bunyan Development have signed an MoU to establish and operate the academy. The MoU was signed at the GEA’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of the agency's CEO, Amr Banaja, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This first Saudi academy for entertainment is to open in September, SPA said, offering a specialist associate diploma program in entertainment management.

Praising this vital initiative, Banaja described it as a step forward toward enhancing cooperation between relevant entities, and creating projects that add value to the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2016 mandated the development of long-term model of prosperity for the Kingdom and the result was Vision 2030, an ambitious yet attainable blueprint to ensure that Saudi Arabia is a vibrant society, a thriving economy and a progressive nation.

The GEA is proud to be one of the drivers of transformation in the Kingdom, with a clarity of purpose to build a world-class entertainment industry that will put Saudi Arabia on the global tourism and entertainment map.

Banaja also took this opportunity to reiterate the GEA’s commitment to supporting such initiatives, which serve the development of a sustainable and effective industry able to fulfill the economic and social objectives.

Banaja also highlighted the significance of the project in empowering young Saudis by equipping them with necessary career skills and creating enriching job opportunities as outlined in Vision 2030.

Moreover, Banaja stated that GEA continually seeks innovative projects and initiatives that aim to develop solutions and contribute toward achieving the sector’s objectives as part of an overall comprehensive strategy.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
Saudi tax authority to impose 50% levy on sugary drinks in December

  Exempted are milk-based products, milk, infant formula, and drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes
Updated 21 June 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi tax authority has announced it is to start implementing a selective levy on sugary drinks.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) will police the introduction of a resolution of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to expand tariffs to include sweetened beverages, in addition to soft and energy drinks.

From Dec. 1, 2019, drinks will be taxed at 50 percent of their retail sale price in line with GCC regulations issued in June 2017.

According to GAZT, the tax will apply to any sweetened beverage that consists of water and sugar, sweeteners, concentrated liquids, powders, or extracts converted to beverages.

GAZT added that health reports had highlighted the negative effects of consuming sugary drinks, noting that consumers were more likely to be exposed to diseases and weight gain. Studies suggested the benefits of replacing them with fruit and natural juices rich with vitamins.

The authority said some drinks would be exempt from the selective tax, including milk-based products (75 percent at least), milk, infant formula, as well as drinks that contain natural sugar, such as fruit juices and those for medical purposes.  

For further information on drinks with added sugar and to find out which products will be exempt from the tax, visit the GAZT website at www.gazt.gov.sa.

 

Topics: sugary drinks juices General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT)

