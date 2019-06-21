US working with Arab Coalition to prevent Iran from arming Houthis: envoy

You are here

Brian Hook, left, the US special representative on Iran, listens to a member of the Saudi military forces at an army base in Al Kharj, south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, on June 21, 2019. (AFP)
AL KHARJ, Saudi Arabia: Iran’s use of surrogates to attack Saudi Arabia and destabilize the region needs to be countered, Brian Hook, the US special representative on Iran, told reporters on Friday.

“If we do not succeed in tackling Iran in Yemen, it will increase the risk of a greater conflict in the region,” he said.

The US envoy also said that they are working with the Arab Coalition to prevent Iran from arming the Houthis.

Hook also said Iran has no right to respond to diplomacy “with military force,” a day after Tehran shot down a US reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force,” Hook said.

“Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday on his Twitter account that Iran “responds to diplomacy with diplomacy ... war with firm defense,” reacting to remarks by US envoy Hook.

The downing of the drone — which Washington insists was over international waters but Tehran says was within its airspace — has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tankers the US and its staunch ally, Saudi Arabia, have blamed on Iran.

Tehran denies having been behind the attacks but has frequently threatened in the past to block the vital sea lanes into and out of the Gulf.

“Iran is responsible for escalating tensions in the region. They continue to reject diplomatic overtures to deescalate tensions,” Hook said.

The US diplomat was in Saudi Arabia, where he met deputy defense minister Prince Khaled bin Salman on Friday morning.

The two discussed efforts to counter Iranian actions, Salman said on Twitter.

“We affirmed the kingdom’s support for the United States’ maximum pressure campaign on Iran, which came as a result of continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism, and discussed latest Iranian attacks on the kingdom,” he said.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said he does not want war, offered mixed messages over the drone, warning that Iran “made a very big mistake” — but also suggesting a “loose and stupid” Iranian general accidentally shot it down.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have grown sharply since May last year when Trump unilaterally abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, and re-imposed sweeping sanctions.

The US has since bolstered its military presence in the Middle East and blacklisted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

Trump has said he remains open to negotiations with Iran, but its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week categorically ruled out talks with Trump after his abandonment of the nuclear deal.

Iran “has no trust in America and will not in any way repeat the bitter experience of the previous negotiations with America,” Khamenei said.

Topics: Iran iran tension Iran tensions Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

WFP hopeful Yemen’s ‘good’ Houthis will prevail to allow food aid suspension to end

Updated 21 June 2019
Reuters
0

WFP hopeful Yemen’s ‘good’ Houthis will prevail to allow food aid suspension to end

  • Aid suspension affects about 850,000 people living in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa
  • The suspension follows a dispute over the control of biometric data that the WFP use
Updated 21 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: UN food chief David Beasley said on Friday he was hopeful that “good Houthis” would prevail to allow the agency to lift its partial suspension of aid in Yemen and prevent the collapse of the entire humanitarian system.
The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday it had started a partial suspension of aid in Yemen, citing failure to reach an agreement with the Iran-aligned Houthis on controls to prevent food being diverted away from vulnerable people.
The decision affects about 850,000 people living in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa out of the more than 10 million people in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country who rely on food provided by the WFP.
“We’re hopeful that the authorities in Sanaa will come to their senses and do what’s right for the people,” Beasley, the agency’s executive director, told Reuters in an interview.
He said he and his teams had been talking to and meeting with Houthi leaders such as Abdul Malik Al-Houthi and his brother who had been doing their best to find a solution.
“There are hard-liners inside the Ansar Allah movement that don’t care about people, they don’t care about anything other than profiteering and destabilization.”
Beasley said the WFP estimated that at least 10 percent of the $175 million of food aid per month they provided was being diverted in Houthi areas to help fund the conflict.
“We’re hopeful that the ‘good Houthis’ will prevail and we can put our system back in place. If we can get this worked out, and we don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t, we’ll be back on streets within hours,” Beasley said.
An Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government that was ousted from power in Sanaa the year before by the Houthis, who say their revolution is against corruption.
“At this stage, you can clearly say the humanitarian system is funding military and political operations. We are independent, neutral, impartial and if we can can’t guarantee that, we shouldn’t be there,” Beasley said.
“The entire humanitarian system is at stake here.”
The suspension follows a dispute over the control of biometric data that the WFP use to ensure the food was not being diverted from its intended recipients. The Houthis have said the WFP’s insistence on controlling the data breached Yemeni law.
“Biometrics just allows us to make sure the food aid is not being diverted,” Beasley said, adding that they had considered all other options for 18 months but were left with no choice but to suspend distributing the aid.
He said they chose Sanaa as it was where people were the most nourished but where most of the food diversion was occurring. Nutrition programs for malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers will be maintained there.
“This is one of, if not the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Beasley said.
“Yemen is the worst humanitarian disaster on Earth today and it’s being exacerbated by food aid diversion. Let’s just pray and hope we can come to a solution.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen WFP UN World Food Program Iran Houthis

