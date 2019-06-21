You are here

  • Home
  • Exxon’s $53bn Iraq deal delayed by contract snags and Iran tensions
﻿

Exxon’s $53bn Iraq deal delayed by contract snags and Iran tensions

The Iraqi Prime Minister said last month that the country was close to signing the $53 billion, 30-year energy agreement with Exxon and PetroChina. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Exxon’s $53bn Iraq deal delayed by contract snags and Iran tensions

  • The negotiations have been stymied by terms of the contract that Baghdad objects to
  • The main sticking point, they said, was the means by which Exxon proposed to recoup its development costs
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

BASRA: Just weeks ago, US energy giant ExxonMobil looked poised to move ahead with a $53 billion project to boost Iraq’s oil output at its southern fields, a milestone in the company’s ambitions to expand in the country.
But now a combination of contractual wrangling and security concerns, heightened by escalating tensions between Iraq’s bigger neighbor Iran and the US, has conspired to hold back a deal, according to Iraqi government officials.
The negotiations have been stymied by terms of the contract that Baghdad objects to, said Iraqi officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The main sticking point, they said, was the means by which Exxon proposed to recoup its development costs, with the company aiming to share the oil produced by two fields — something Iraq opposes, saying it encroaches on state ownership of production. One of the Iraqi negotiators said Baghdad would not sign anything with the current terms proposed by Exxon.
ExxonMobil declined to comment on the terms of the contract or the negotiations, with a spokeswoman in Texas saying: “As a matter of practice, we don’t comment on commercial discussions.”
The deputy oil minister for upstream affairs, Fayadh Nema, said on Wednesday that he expected a deal soon.
The negotiations have also been held up by two separate evacuations of Exxon staff from Iraq, a result of escalating regional tension between the United States and Iran.
The first was in May after hundreds of US embassy staff were sent home over unspecified security threats from Iran, which backs a number of Shiite armed groups in Iraq. The second was this week following a rocket attack that was thought to have targeted the company, which local officials blamed on Iran-backed militias.
Tehran has not commented on the attacks, but the evacuations highlighted the instability in Iraq that is hindering business, fueled by the US-Iran tensions.
Iraq is one of the only nations in the world to have friendly relations with both Washington and Tehran; the arch-enemies are its two biggest allies and Baghdad is caught in the middle as they vie for influence in the country.
Many Iraqi officials say the stalling of talks with Exxon and disruptions to its staffing point to the limits of American power in Iran’s smaller neighbor, and that US-Iran tensions have led to a series of security incidents, including unclaimed attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
“Exxon pulled its staff from Iraq in response to regional unrest. The question is how they will run a $53 billion project with constant regional instability,” said an Iraqi oil official who oversees foreign companies’ operations. “They might abandon work again and that will hurt our energy sector.”
Iraq is the second-largest oil exporter in OPEC and has aims to boost output curtailed by decades of war and sanctions. Such projects are among the most valuable prizes in the world for international oil companies.
An initial agreement would be a boost for Exxon’s plans to expand in Iraq. Under the deal, it would build a water treatment facility and pipelines needed to boost oil output capacity. It would also get the rights to develop at least two southern oilfields — Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi.
In May, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the deal with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi twice in three days, an Iraqi government official told Reuters.
Mahdi said last month that Iraq was close to signing the $53 billion, 30-year energy agreement with project leader Exxon and its partner for the deal, PetroChina.
But the officials who shared details with Reuters over the proposals from the American oil major said there were differences between the two parties that could prevent even a preliminary agreement anytime soon.
Exxon has proposed a production-sharing agreement whereby it recoups its development costs by sharing the output of the Nahr Bin Umar and Artawi fields with the government.
However Iraq has largely opposed such contracts and over the past decade has favored so-called service contracts where companies are paid at a fixed dollar-per-barrel rate.
“We told them that we totally reject any production-sharing mechanism as it contradicts government energy policy,” said an official who is part of the negotiating team.
He said it was too early to say what kind of contract Iraq would favor. The country has also in the past struck infrastructure deals with investment contracts where companies take a slice of profits.
Another official involved in the talks said Exxon’s production-sharing model included a proposal to sell some Iraqi crude itself, rather then through the state oil marketer SOMO, a plan the government strongly rejected.
The complications facing the Exxon deal have come against the backdrop of a rapid escalation in recent weeks, with Tehran rejecting accusations by Washington it was behind attacks on oil tankers and facilities in the Gulf. In a sign of the frustrations felt by Baghdad, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said in May that Exxon’s decision to evacuate all its foreign staff from the country then was “unacceptable and unjustified.”
He said it was a political move rather than a security precaution, without elaborating, and that it had hampered the dealmaking.
“Now they are out of the country, why should I run after them?” he said at the time.
Exxon did not comment on Ghadhban’s characterization of its temporary evacuation of Basra staff as “political.”
The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether US Iran policy had affected the deal.
The tussle for influence in Iraq between Washington and Tehran is reflected in Iraqi politics, with the proposed $53 billion deal a polarizing issue.
Basma Baseem, an Iraqi lawmaker and a member of the parliament energy committee said Iraq should push forward with the deal with Exxon to help Iraq develop its energy sector.
“It’s a major company with billions of dollar of assets and investments across the world and a cutting edge expertise in the oil industry,” she said. “Iraq can benefit significantly from this large deal.”
Politicians from Iran-aligned Shiite Muslim parties portray the deal as extortion, calling it “a new occupation” by the US.
“The government is under a lot of pressure from the Americans to sign long-term energy and power deals,” said lawmaker Kareem Alewi of the Iranian-backed Badr Organization, one of the Iraqi parliament’s two biggest groupings. “This is a trick to control our economy.”

Topics: business economy Iraq Exxon Iran tensions

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials
0
Middle-East
Exxon’s foreign staff to return to Iraqi oilfield with extra security

Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service

Updated 21 June 2019
AFP
0

Philippine telco to roll out Huawei-backed 5G service

  • US President Donald Trump put Huawei on a blacklist over national security concerns just over a month ago
  • Manila is a historic Washington ally, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled away to attract Chinese business and investment
Updated 21 June 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: The Philippines’ Globe Telecom said Friday it will launch Southeast Asia’s first 5G broadband service next month using Huawei technology, despite US blacklisting of the Chinese giant over cybersecurity concerns.
The system uses wireless radios instead of fiber optic cables to deliver service to thousands of customers in a nation that suffers from a lack of fast connections.
US President Donald Trump put Huawei, the world’s number two smartphone maker, on a blacklist over national security concerns just over a month ago.
Manila is a historic Washington ally, but Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled away to attract Chinese business and investment.
Huawei has emerged as a key bone of contention in the wider China-US trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.
Last week its founder, Ren Zhengfei, announced the company would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally.
But that has not derailed the effort in the Philippines, where Globe announced last year that Huawei Technologies and other vendors were preparing fifth-generation fixed wireless broadband.
Globe president and chief executive Ernest Cu said in a statement: “We made a crucial step in fulfilling our goal of connecting more Filipino homes, and our vision of bringing first-world Internet to the Philippines.”
US Defense Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier warned the Philippines and other nations during a visit to Manila in March against using technology from Huawei.
US officials suspect Beijing could use Huawei’s products to spy on foreign governments. The company denies the allegations.
Apart from Globe, Huawei is also contracted to supply video surveillance gear to a $400 million Philippine police project to deter crime in several cities.
A Philippine police spokesman told reporters last month that they investigated espionage allegations against the Chinese firm, but “have not uncovered any evidence to confirm that Huawei is actually spying.”

Topics: Philippines 5G Huawei US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei shipped 100m smartphones this year as of end-May
0
Business & Economy
Putin: US move against Huawei aims to weaken China

Latest updates

Saudi land mines project clears 105 Houthi devices
0
Iran to face ‘very, very strong reaction’ if it closes Strait of Hormuz: Al-Jubeir
0
Exxon’s $53bn Iraq deal delayed by contract snags and Iran tensions
0
Saudi Arabia, US counter Iran’s efforts to spread terrorism
0
ThePlace: Al-Bujairi district in Saudi Arabia’s historic Ad Diriyah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.