You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme to boost investment, non-oil revenue
﻿

Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme to boost investment, non-oil revenue

Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched a new special residency scheme aimed at boosting investment and non-oil revenues. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Saudi Arabia launches special residency scheme to boost investment, non-oil revenue

  • he scheme will allow expats to do business without a Saudi sponsor, buy property and sponsor visas for relatives
  • Approved by the Saudi cabinet last month, but the portal began accepting applications on Sunday
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched a new special residency scheme aimed at boosting investment and non-oil revenues.

It was approved by the Saudi cabinet last month, but the portal began accepting applications on Sunday.

The scheme offers a permanent residency for SAR800,000 riyals ($213,000) and a one-year but renewable residency costing 100,000 riyals, according to the online portal for registrations.

The scheme will allow expats to do business without a Saudi sponsor, buy property and sponsor visas for relatives, the website said.

-------

READ MORE

Saudi cabinet approves new expatriate residency scheme

No sponsor? No problem: Saudi Shoura Council approves new ‘green card’ residency

-------

Analysts say the program will largely benefit wealthy individuals who have lived in Saudi Arabia for years without permanent residency or multinational companies seeking to do long-term business in the Kingdom.

The move is aimed at boosting non-oil revenue as the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economy as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

Saudi Arabia is currently home to some 10 million overseas workers.

Expat workers are typically sponsored by a Saudi employer and are required to get visas to exit and enter the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Residency visa Visa scheme Saudi cabinet

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet approves new expatriate residency scheme
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
No sponsor? No problem: Saudi Shoura Council approves new ‘green card’ residency

Different phases of Jeddah’s rich history under spotlight

The unique architectural style of ancient buildings is impressive. (SPA)
Updated 23 June 2019
SPA
0

Different phases of Jeddah’s rich history under spotlight

  • The Red Sea port city was added to UNESCO’s World Hertitage Sites list in 2015
Updated 23 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has published highlights of Jeddah’s heritage since the pre-Islamic era and the use of the city as a port for Makkah by Caliph Uthman ibn Affan in 647.
Darah documented the era’s buildings, neighborhoods, balconies and windows, found in the architecture of the “Historical Jeddah” area, on its Twitter account.
Those characteristics are still being appreciated, making Jeddah an open museum that was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites list in 2014.
While documenting the establishment and unification of the Kingdom, Darah mentioned the arrival of King Abdul Aziz to Jeddah in 1925, where he stayed in the house of Nassif and used a council room and a prayer room next to Al-Hanafi Mosque.
The city became a large one and became the gate of the two holy mosques and the Kingdom’s first port.
Darah highlighted the area’s important heritage and historical sites and buildings such as historical mosques of unique architectural style, in addition to the city’s markets.
Jeddah’s wall was built by Hussein Al-Kurdi, one of the Mamluk princes, during his campaign to fortify the Red Sea against attacks by the Portuguese.
He equipped the wall with fortresses, towers and cannons to stop invading ships and dug a trench around the wall.
Darah noted that the wall, which was built with the help of Jeddah’s residents, had two doors, one from the side of Makkah and the other from the side of the Red Sea. It also had six towers each with 16 branches. Six doors were built — Bab Makkah, Bab Madinah, Bab Sharif, Bab Jadid, Bab Al-Bant and Bab Al-Magharibah — before Bab of Al-Siba was added at the beginning of this century.
The wall was torn down because it merged with the urban area in 1947.
The city was divided into several neighborhoods inside the perimeter of the wall called “Hara.” These were named according to their geographical location inside the city by the events that made them famous: Harat Al-Mazloum, Al-Sham, Al-Yaman, Al-Bahr and Al-Karantina.
The city’s residents built their houses from rocks they extracted from the 40th lake before modifying them by hand to fit according to their sizes next to the wood they brought from neighboring areas such as the Valley of Fatima or imported from other countries, mainly India.
They used the contents from the Sea of Mud to strengthen the structure.
These houses look a lot like modern cement buildings. Some of the famous buildings still found today are the houses of Al-Nassif, of Al-Jamjoum, Al-Baesh, Al-Kabel, Al-Banaja, Al-Azahed and Al-Sharbatli.
Darah also documented the most famous mosques in Jeddah’s historical area such as Al-Shafei Mosque, Uthman ibn Affan Mosque, Al-Basha Mosque, Akkash Mosque, Al-Memar Mosque, Al-Rahma Mosque, King Saud Mosque, Al-Jaffali Moque and Hassan Anani Mosque.
The old neighborhoods still carry a touch of the past and are surrounded by old handicraft and traditional shops. Significant public markets in the historical area include Al-Alawi Market, Kabel Market and Al-Nada Market.
Some of the most important specialized markets in Jeddah’s historical area are the fish market, also known as Al-Banqala, the vegetable and butcher’s market in Al-Nawariyyah at the end of Kabel Street, the large fabric market, Al-Khaskiyah, located behind Sheikh Mohammed Nassif’s house, Al-Nada Market, Al-Jami, named after Al-Shafei Mosque, Al-Hababa Market located in Bab Makkah, Al-Hiraj auction Market in Bab Sharif, Al-Badou (Bedouin) market in Bab Makkah, Al-Aser in Bab Sharif, Al-Baraghiyah, where donkey, mule and horse saddles were made, and Al-Sabhiyah in Al-Khaskiyah where prayer beads were made.
Jeddah was also known for its “Khanat” (“Al-Kaysariyah”) — markets made up of a number of small shops.
Some of the most important “Khanat” of Jeddah’s historical area are Khan Al-Hunud, Khan Al-Kasaba, where fabrics were sold, Khan Al-Dallalin and Khan Al-Attarin.
Jeddah’s traditions and its people still unite loved ones — residents decorate their houses with lights while others chant to welcome visitors.
These traditions represent Jeddah’s beauty on religious occasions such as the holy month of Ramadan, especially in the central historical area.

Topics: Jeddah UNESCO Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season attracts 13 international restaurants, 157 food and beverage projects
0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season provides seasonal employment for young Saudis

Latest updates

Hamilton wins French GP to extend Mercedes’ unbeaten run to 10
0
‘It sets me up nicely’ — Roger Federer looks to Wimbledon after winning 10th Halle title
0
UAE calls for talks to defuse US-Iran tensions
0
Arab League renews pledge to give Palestinians $100m in aid monthly
0
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.