STC launches commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia

STC Group has officially launched commercial 5G services in Saudi Arabia, becoming the Kingdom’s first telecom operator to provide this service across a number of cities in the country.

STC Group CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said the launch of 5G services confirms the telecom operator’s leading position as a pioneer in the field of digital transformation and is a testament to the remarkable development of the ICT sector in the Kingdom.

Viva Kuwait, one of the group’s subsidiaries, recently became the first operator in Kuwait to launch the commercial 5G services. Another subsidiary, Viva Bahrain, is all set to launch the same service soon.

Al-Nasser said STC has developed the infrastructure of wireless networks in the Kingdom, extended their range, provided the latest global technologies and accelerated the deployment of 5G networks, which provide the foundation for a range of innovative future applications, including the provision of high-speed mobile internet all over the Kingdom.

At present, 5G networks in their first phase are available in select areas in a number of major cities by using home routers.

“This launch is a confirmation of STC’s commitment toward providing pioneering innovative technologies and services to its customers all over the Kingdom and the region as 5G technology aims to improve the speed and performance of wireless networks,” STC said.

“This development will not only enhance the efficiency of communication between humans and phones or computers, it will also inspire much sophisticated uses, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics.”

In May 2018, STC Group, in the presence of Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif launched its first live 5G network — a first in the MENA region — after completing the testing and trial phase.