FedEx confirms Huawei mail ban as new "mistake" reignites Chinese ire

A Huawei spokesman said the Chinese firm was not currently using either FedEx or UPS services. (Reuters)
Updated 24 June 2019
Reuters
  The incident comes as Chinese authorities investigate FedEx for misrouting packages sent by Huawei last month
FedEx Corp. has apologized for another Huawei delivery “mistake,” reigniting Chinese ire and drawing the fire of state media which suggested the US delivery firm could end up on China’s upcoming list of companies that harm national interests.
The firm on Sunday said it returned a package — identified as containing a Huawei phone — due to an “operational error,” and that it would deliver all products made by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to addresses other than those of Huawei and affiliates placed on a US national security blacklist.
China’s foreign ministry on Monday nevertheless asked for a full explanation. Technology news outlet PCMag, formerly known as PC Magazine, reported https://www.pcmag.com/news/369155/are-huawei-phones-now-banned-from-themail that its writer in Britain had attempted to send a Huawei P30 handset to a colleague in the United States. Fedex returned the phone and told the sender that it could not deliver the package because of a “US government issue” with Huawei and the Chinese government, PCMag reported.
The incident comes as Chinese authorities investigate FedEx for misrouting packages sent by Huawei last month. Meanwhile, China is also drawing up an Unreliable Entities List of foreign firms, groups and individuals.
The list mirrors the US Entity List that Huawei was added to in May, essentially barring it from buying US technology upon which it was heavily reliant. The US added more Chinese entities to the list on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

• FedEx misrouted Huawei packages last month, China investigating.

• FedEx says ‘error’ led to return of package with Huawei phone.

• US restricts business with Huawei due to security concerns.

The Beijing News, a municipal government-run newspaper, in an editorial on Monday, said FedEx had misinterpreted the US ban and called on US firms to be “rational” and not to over-react.
FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc. also confirmed it would not ship to Huawei addresses on the Entity List but had no “general ban” on Huawei products.
A Huawei spokesman said the Chinese firm was not currently using either FedEx or UPS services. On Sunday, Huawei tweeted it was not within FedEx’s right to prevent the delivery and said the courier had a “vendetta.”

Unreliable
The latest incident sparked renewed criticism of FedEx on Chinese social media, with the topic “FedEx apologizes again” trending on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblog platform.
State-run newspaper Global Times on Sunday tweeted that FedEx is likely to be added to China’s Unreliable Entities List.
Neither China’s commerce ministry nor FedEx responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the likelihood of FedEx being added to the list. State news agency Xinhua previously said authorities’ investigation into FedEx misrouting Huawei packages should not be regarded as retaliation.
Being in the “crosshairs” of the Chinese government “is a tremendous headwind and risk” for FedEx, Trip Miller, said managing partner at Memphis-based Gullane Capital Partners, which holds a FedEx position valued at roughly $7 million.
“Can you imagine if FedEx was banned from doing business? China could get our attention pretty quick if it did something like that,” said Miller, adding that such a move would significantly disrupt global trade networks.
FedEx’s operational error comes against a backdrop of increasing tension between the world’s two biggest economies. The United States and China have been engaged in a trade fight for nearly a year on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cybersecurity.
A telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi JinPing last week, as well as confirmation the two will meet in Japan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, have rekindled hopes of a detente.

Oil prices rise on gains prompted by tensions between US and Iran

Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
Oil prices rise on gains prompted by tensions between US and Iran

  Russian energy minister praises international cooperation to stabilize oil markets
Updated 25 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday, extending large gains last week that were prompted by tensions between Iran and the US, as Washington was set to announce new sanctions on Tehran.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 50 cents, or 0.87 percent, at $57.93 a barrel.

Brent futures were up 9 cents, or 0.14 percent at $65.29 a barrel by 1040 GMT.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he called off a military strike in retaliation for the shooting down of a US drone by Iran, saying the potential death toll would be disproportionate, adding on Sunday that he was not seeking war.

Oil prices surged after Iran shot down the aircraft on Thursday that the US claimed was in international airspace and Tehran said was over its territory.

Brent racked up a gain of about 5 percent last week, its first weekly gain in five weeks, and WTI jumped about 10 percent, its biggest weekly percentage gain since December 2016.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “significant” sanctions on Iran would be announced on Monday aimed at further choking off resources that Tehran uses to fund its activities in the region.

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said the UK believed neither the US nor Iran wanted a conflict but warned tensions could lead to an “accidental war.”

Also boosting prices, global supply may remain tight as OPEC and its allies including Russia appear likely to extend their oil cut pact at their meeting July 1-2 in Vienna, analysts said.

“An extension of OPEC+ production cuts through the end of the year seems highly likely given recent price action,” US investment bank Jefferies said in a note.

“The market expects an extension though, and any failure could see oil price gap down. The probabilities favor restraint however,” it added.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday said international cooperation on crude production had helped stabilize oil markets and is more important than ever.

“There is a good example of successful cooperation in balancing the oil market between the OPEC countries and non-OPEC. Thanks to joint efforts, we today see a stabilization of world oil markets,” Novak said.

Boosting oil demand, prospects of a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve aimed at bolstering the US economy have weakened the dollar.

Oil is usually priced in dollars, and a slide in the value of the weaker greenback makes it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Separately, Iranian crude exports have dropped so far in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after the US tightened the screws on Tehran’s main source of income, industry sources said and tanker data showed, deepening global supply losses.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran in November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers. Aiming to cut Iran’s sales to zero, Washington in May ended sanctions waivers to importers of Iranian oil.

Iran has nonetheless sent abroad about 300,000 bpd of crude in the first three weeks of June, according to two industry sources who track the flows. Data from Refinitiv Eikon put crude shipments at about 240,000 bpd.

“It’s a very low level of real crude exports,” said one of the sources.

The squeeze on exports from Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a key factor for the producer group and its allies, which meet on July 1-2 to decide whether to pump more oil in the rest of 2019.

Iran’s June exports are down from about 400,000-500,000 bpd in May as estimated by the industry sources and Refinitiv and a fraction of the more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018, the month before President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal.

Iranian exports have become more opaque since US sanctions returned in November, making it harder to assess volumes.

Tehran no longer reports its production figures to OPEC and there is no definitive information on exports since it can be difficult to tell if a vessel has sailed to a specific end-user.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed Iran has exported 5.7 million barrels of crude in the first 24 days of June to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Singapore and Syria, although these may not be the final destinations.

Kpler, another company which tracks oil flows, estimates that Iran loaded 645,000 bpd of crude and condensate, a light oil, onto tankers in the first half of June, of which 82 percent are floating in Gulf waters.

That would put actual crude exports in the first half of the month even lower than 300,000 bpd.

“American restrictions are having a clear effect on Iran’s ability to sell into global markets,” Kpler said.

