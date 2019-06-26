Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign $8.3 billion deals

You are here

﻿

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-In shakes hands during a meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 26, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-In shakes hands during a meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 26, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (not pictured) during a meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 26, 2019. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Moon Jae-In walk to view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Moon Jae-In walk to view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential Blue House. (AP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Moon Jae-In during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and South Korean President Moon Jae-In walk to view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is welcomed by South Korean top officials including President Moon Jae-in upon his arrival in Seoul on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in Seoul on Wednesday. (SPA)
Huge banners showing a portrait of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen on the wall of the S-Oil headquarters building in Seoul. (AFP)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the chairman of LG Group Koo Kwang-mo. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Hyundai Group’s executive vice president, Chung Eui-sun and Hyundai Heavy Industries President Sam-hyun Ka. (SPA)
SEOUL: Saudi Arabia and South Korea signed an $8.3 billion economic cooperation pact on Wednesday during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s first visit to Seoul.

The signing followed talks between the crown prince and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to strengthen bilateral ties between the two governments.

The crown prince, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of defense of the Kingdom, was received by South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon and Saudi Ambassador to Seoul Riyadh Al-Mubaraki. The Saudi leader and Moon inspected an honor guard at the presidential Blue House in central Seoul before delegations from both countries conducted the summit.

During the summit talks, President Moon expressed hope the bilateral relationship would take a leap forward on the occasion of the crown prince’s visit to South Korea, the first by an heir to the throne of the world’s largest oil exporter since 1998.

“Saudi Arabia is the largest oil supplier for us, and it’s the biggest customer for South Korean construction firms. It is also our No. 1 trade partner in the Middle East,” Moon said, referring to Saudi’s Vision 2030 project as a key area of mutual cooperation.

“As a partner of the Vision 2030 project, South Korea will expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia to the areas of information and communications technology, smart infrastructure, defense, health and medicine and others beyond the traditional cooperation on energy and construction,” Moon said.

Saudi Aramco 

Most of the agreement is in the form of a $6 billion deal between Saudi Aramco and the Korean company S-Oil to build an oil refinery and downstream petrochemical facilities in South Korea.

A giant banner welcoming the crown prince was on display at the Seoul headquarters of S-Oil, South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, which is majority owned by Aramco.

Prince Mohammed said the Kingdom planned to invest even more in South Korea, especially on expanding collaboration in the fields of energy, automotive, tourism and health.

“The people of both countries will thrive through cooperation in the sectors of defense and economy,” he said.
President Moon Jae-in said his government would provide full support to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy away from its dependence on energy.
 

The two leaders discussed ways of boosting their relationship, with a focus on the new industrial sectors of information and communications technology, hydrogen energy, robots, health, medical services and culture.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s “biggest construction market overseas, the largest investor in the country among countries in the Middle East and also the biggest trading partner in the region,” the president said.

 

The National Intellectual Property Strategy Program was signed in the presence of the crown prince and the South Korean president. (Supplied)

The $8.3bn economic deal also involved several other agreements between Aramco and Korean companies, including the Korea National Oil Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries and carmaker Hyundai Motor.

Aramco alone signed 12 separate agreements worth billions of dollars with South Korean partners as it plans to increase its global footprint over the next decade. One of the deals, with Hyundai, is for cooperation on hydrogen-fuelled cars.

The crown prince, on the first visit to South Korea since 1998 by the heir to the Saudi throne, held talks with the heads of South Korea’s biggest conglomerates, including Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong; Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group; Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group; LG chairman Koo Kwang-mo; and Chung Ki-sun, senior executive vice president of Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“I hope companies from both nations can set up a strategic and cooperative relationship through vibrant business activity,” the crown prince said.

Hyundai Motor and Aramco signed an MoU to cooperate on hydrogen energy. (Supplied)

Regional stability

Prince Mohammed and the prime minister jointly condemned terrorism that harmed energy security and regional stability in the Middle East, including attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

The crown prince pledged to help with any fuel shortages suffered by South Korea in the event of supply disruption caused by tension in the Middle East.

Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, meanwhile, said it has agreed with its Saudi Arabian counterpart to join hands in the automobile segment for the development of environment-friendly cars.

“Both governments will cooperate in developing technologies to utilize hydrogen as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels as well, the ministry said in a statement.

After South Korea, the crown prince is scheduled to travel to Japan to head the Saudi Arabian delegation at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28-29.
 

 

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Japan South Korea Moon Jae-In G20 Vision 2030

First charity art auction in Saudi Arabia hits SR4.8 million in sales

Updated 27 June 2019
Ruba Obaid
0

First charity art auction in Saudi Arabia hits SR4.8 million in sales

  • The event, which featured 43 works by Saudi and Arab artists, was held at historic Nassif House in Al-Balad, Jeddah
  • Tawaf around the Kaaba 2,” a painting by Saudi artist Abdullah Al-Shalty, fetched SR 650,000, the highest price paid for any single work in the auction
Updated 27 June 2019
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: Art for Al Balad, the first charity auction of contemporary art in the Kingdom, achieved sales of SR 4.8 million ($1.3 million) on Wednesday.

The event, which featured 43 works by Saudi and Arab artists, all of which sold, was held at historic Nassif House in Al-Balad, Jeddah, on Wednesday. It was organized by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with auction house Christie’s.

“It was much above our expectations; we are very happy,” said Michael Jeha, chairman of Christie's Middle East.

About 200 Saudi art collectors joined artists and other members of the Saudi and international cultural communities at the event. Bidding was highly competitive, with “Tawaf around the Kaaba 2,” a painting by Saudi artist Abdullah Al-Shalty, fetching SR 650,000, the highest price paid for any single work in the auction.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Nassif House was built in 1872. Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud, was received at this house upon his entry to the city in 1925.

• The Saudi government is keen to restore and preserve buildings with historic and cultural significance, and carries out regular renovation work.

• Al-Balad, or Jeddah historic district, is one of five UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Kingdom. It contains about 600 buildings that date back to the 19th century.

 

“Where to” by Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen was the second-most expensive work, selling for SR 500,000, while “Witness in the Desert” by Abdullah Al-Sahikh attracted a winning bid of SR 380,000.

“It was extremely pleasing, very encouraging,” said Jeha. “The energy in the room was fantastic. The enthusiasm was very strong. I think for the very first auction, we can all be extremely pleased.”

Jeha described the growth of the art scene and culture in general in Saudi Arabia as very impressive, and said that the Ministry of Culture has developed a strong platform and program for the coming years, which will help to establish art and culture in the hearts and minds of people in the Kingdom.

The profits from the auction will help to establish a new heritage museum in Jeddah’s historic district and support The Help Center, a non-profit organization that provides customized support to children in the city with special educational needs.

The auction received donations and funding from galleries, cultural foundations, private collectors, and artists across the Arab World, the assistance of which was acknowledged by the Ministry of Culture.

“This would not be possible without the generous support of both the donors and the talented artists,” said Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, deputy minister of culture, in his opening speech.

The ministry aspires to create and develop a cultural environment in which artists and other creatives can access a platform that celebrates a shared identity and builds understanding between people.

Speaking of the Ministry’s three main objectives in its cultural vision for 2019, Fayez said that it aims to support the nation’s cultural transformation by promoting culture as a way of life, enable the sector to contribute to the economy, and encourage international cultural exchanges.

Before the auction, the works on sale were on display to the public in an exhibition on June 23 and 24.

 

Topics: Jeddah Christie's Auction House Nassif House Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen Al-Balad

