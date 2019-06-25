You are here

Nicaragua puffing up status in rarefied world of premium cigars

Nicaragua's most highly-prized produce is cigars. (AFP)
  • Nicaraguan cigar exports to the US have increased by 40 percent since 2008
  • Half of town of Esteli is employed in the tobacco industry
ESTELI, Nicaragua: From “rich and full-bodied” to “complex with hints of licorice,” aficionados exhaust the lexicon to capture the essence of Nicaragua’s most highly-prized produce — not wine, but cigars, which are especially popular in the United States.
The recognition turns the vibrant green hills of Esteli, in the troubled Central American country’s northwest, into a hive of activity come harvest time.
Here, 800 meters (2,620 feet) above sea level, half of the population of 110,000 is employed in the tobacco industry — picking, drying or curing, or rolling cigars in factories.
“No one has soil as good for tobacco as Nicaragua,” explains Nestor Plasencia, whose family business is one of the country’s leading cigar exporters, as he sits and savors the sweet aroma of one of their creations.
Nutrient-rich volcanic soil and know-how imported from Cuba more than 50 years ago, as well as a knowledgeable workforce have set Nicaragua apart when it comes to growing flavorful top-quality tobacco.
Apart from Esteli, the two other tobacco-growing regions are the Condega and Jalapa valleys in the north, each with their own distinct soils and minerals.
Part of the lure of Nicaraguan tobacco is that “the same seeds planted in different soils and climatic regions give different flavors,” Plasencia said, between spiralling puffs.
Cuban cigars may easily outsell the lesser-known Nicaraguan product in Europe, but Nicaraguan brands have taken advantage of the crippling US embargo on Havana — in place since 1961 — to sell to the Americans.
Nicaraguan cigar exports to the US have increased by 40 percent since 2008, reaching 140 million cigars in 2018, outstripping the Dominican Republic and Honduras, according to figures from the Cigar Association of America (CAA).
Nicaragua’s industry is a young one — it was started by Cuban exiles who fled Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959. When the Central American country’s civil war ended at the start of the 1990s, the industry started to flourish.
“My family started in tobacco in Cuba in 1865. Today we operate in Nicaragua and Honduras,” says Plasencia, whose father hails from the Caribbean island.
Today, the country has 70 factories producing more than 5,000 brands, says the director of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco Producers, Wenceslao Castillo.
Karina Rivera, a quality control supervisor at Plasencia Cigars, tests an average of eight cigars a day.
“If I see that it’s not at the level of quality demanded by customers, we report immediately to find out where the problem is,” she said.
Smokers say a lot is going on in a cigar during puffs, tasting richness, balance and complexity — a variety of flavors and aromas that have helped several Nicaraguan brands conquer the US market.
In 2018, American trade magazine Cigar Aficionado named seven Nicaraguan brands in the top 10 of its annual ranking.
As for the Best Cigar of the Year, the “E.P. Carrillo Encore Majestic” is made in the Dominican Republic, but with Nicaraguan tobacco, the magazine says.
“The strength of the Nicaraguan tobacco industry is our focus on quality, which is why we are today the largest exporter of premium cigars to the United States,” Castillo says proudly.
It’s clear that in the rarified world of premium cigars, names are important. To the aficionado, in clubs and the best bars, they trip off the tongue — La Opulencia Toro, La Imperiosa, Villiger La Vencedora Churchill...
“We believe that 60 to 70 percent of our success is due to the way tobacco is dried and the time spent on fermentation and aging — we don’t rush things,” says Castillo.
“The trilogy of this success is the soils, the microclimate and the people, the care they put into their work,” says Plasencia, who runs two factories in the Central American country and exports 15 million cigars a year to the United States.
The cigar industry has had to do more that resist climatic changes to survive.
It’s one of the few to emerge largely unscathed from the political and economic crisis that has rocked Nicaragua for more than a year, after a violent crackdown on anti-government demonstrations left more than 325 people dead and forced 62,000 into exile.
It also put 400,000 out of work in an economy that had enjoyed annual 4.0 percent growth, according to the private sector.
“If it weren’t for these factories, Esteli would surely be deserted,” says 43-year-old Silvia Moreno, who has worked in the tobacco industry for half her life.

‘Storm approaching’: firms fear for deliveries in shipping shakeup

'Storm approaching': firms fear for deliveries in shipping shakeup

  • For shipping companies it is the biggest shakeup in decades
  • Higher transport bills and disruption to company deliveries could further dent economic growth
LONDON/LOS ANGELES: US furniture company RC Willey Home Furnishings is so concerned that new global clean air rules will cause transport disruption that it brought forward the shipment of arm chairs and sofas from China by two months.
The tougher regulations, set by the United Nations shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), come into force on Jan 1. Costs will rise for ships toward the end of this year and there will be a knock on effect for trucks and other transporters that move goods around the world.
For shipping companies it is the biggest shakeup in decades and adds to the pressures of an economic slowdown and the threat of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
While consumers are not expected to pay more for goods, higher transport bills and disruption to company deliveries could further dent economic growth.
Ship owners must cut sulfur emissions to 0.5% from 3.5%. They can do this by using low-sulfur fuel, installing exhaust gas cleaning systems or opting for other, more expensive, clean fuels such as liquefied natural gas or traveling more slowly.
Jeff Child, president of Berkshire Hathaway’s RC Willey Home Furnishings, moved the delivery of about 450 containers from September and October to July and August. He wants to avoid any disruption in the peak fourth quarter as ships prepare for the changes, including refitting equipment.
“We just don’t want to get caught in a situation where it affects our inventory,” he told Reuters.
Analysts say the container industry, which transports consumer goods such as sofas, designer clothes and bananas, will be one of the worst hit with extra costs of about $10 billion.
The world’s two biggest container shipping lines — Denmark’s Maersk and Swiss headquartered MSC — say they face annual extra costs of over $2 billion each.
Twenty-five logistics company executives told Reuters they would pass along any IMO-related costs, such as ship upgrades or more expensive fuel, to customers.
“The sulfur cap will further put pressure on ocean freight rates and we... will have to pass those costs on to remain competitive,” Peder Winther, global head of ocean freight with Swiss transportation company Panalpina Group said.

Truckers worried
Economists say manufacturers are expected to absorb their part of the cost and are unlikely to raise the price of consumer goods, but the hit to companies could be a drag on the world economy.
A Nestle S.A. spokesperson said the food group was talking to transport companies about “fuel adjustment methodology” to reflect the impact of the new rules.
“Higher fuel prices would result in higher transport costs,” said Peter Nagle, an economist with the World Bank’s Development Prospects Group. “This would have the potential to lead to slower economic growth and trade.”
Trucking companies will also suffer. The IMO rules do not apply to them but they will face new competition from ships for lower sulfur fuel. This is expected to push up the price of diesel fuel for trucks by as much as 100 percent.
Small to mid-sized truckers may find it tough as they lack the clout to negotiate fuel deals or to recoup the costs.
“I’m at the whim of the market. All I can do is let the customers know what’s going on,” said Mike Baicher, president and chief executive of New Jersey based West End Express, which runs 90 trucks in New York, New Jersey and along the East Coast.
“There is only so much that the trucking company can absorb.”
In a letter sent to top US government officials including National Security Adviser John Bolton, transport associations including trucking groups said there was consensus that US transport industries would be “negatively affected by IMO 2020 pricing pressure.” It said there could be market disruptions.
“There’s a storm approaching but we don’t know how bad the storm is going to be,” said Glen Kedzie, energy and environmental counsel for the American Trucking Associations.

“You’re going to pay”
Shipping and freight forwarding companies, who offer a service overseeing the delivery of goods from beginning to end, expect to feel more cost pressure.
Bart de Vries, chief operating officer for air & sea with US headquartered Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, expects to pay more for services as shipping companies pass along the costs.
Some companies may overhaul their business plans.
“It will undoubtedly force many exporters and importers to review their sourcing strategies and vendors,” said Cas Pouderoyen, senior vice president of ocean freight with global logistics company Agility
Richard Fattal, co-founder of digital freight forwarder and logistics provider Zencargo, said there could be as much as a 10 to 20% rise in overall operating costs next year.
Allen Clifford, a US-based executive vice president with MSC, said at a recent forum in California that his company was facing huge expenses.
“Who’s going to pay for it? You’re going to pay for it. Because I’m tired of paying for it,” he told industry executives, and port and customs officials.

