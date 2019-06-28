You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reveals plans for third Future Investment Initiative gathering
﻿

Saudi Arabia reveals plans for third Future Investment Initiative gathering

Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

Saudi Arabia reveals plans for third Future Investment Initiative gathering

  • Last year’s FII attracted more than 3,500 participants from 88 countries.
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: The third edition of the Future Investment Initiative is set to take place in Riyadh on Oct. 29-30.

Hosted by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the gathering of industry leaders will explore the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the global investment landscape, PIF said in a statement.

The event brings together decision makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and opportunities and how investment can drive overall global prosperity and development.

It will be staged around three central themes — a sustainable future, technology for good and advanced society.

Alongside the main program, FII will also host three summits looking at how changes in business, entertainment and society are driving innovation and creating investment opportunities.  The first of these will look at immersive work and new developments in technology, demography and business models are altering the nature
of work

Another will focus on interactive entertainment, examining how innovations, globalization and consumer behavior affect the worlds of sports, leisure and entertainment.

The third will explore the interconnected society and how governments worldwide are attempting to integrate intelligent systems, advanced mobility, new educational models and greater cultural awareness into cities and communities.

Last year’s edition of FII saw more than SR225 billion ($60 billion) of agreements announced over the three days of the event, which included major investments across sectors such as energy, housing, health care and ICT.

 

Topics: Future Investment Initiative Riyadh Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

0
Business & Economy
FII2018: Company chiefs urged to embrace technological revolution
0
Corporate News
PIF announces 6 ‘Knowledge Partners’ for FII 2018

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka

  • The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy
  • The summit will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change
Updated 28 June 2019
AFP
0

OSAKA: Leaders of the Group of 20 opened a high-stakes summit in Japan’s Osaka Friday that is expected to be one of the most fractious in years.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened the meeting, which will be dominated by contentious discussions on trade, geopolitical tensions, and climate change.
But the mood appeared friendly in the opening minutes, with smiles on the faces of the arriving leaders as they posed for the traditional “family photograph.”
US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, whose countries are mired in a damaging trade war, exchanged a handshake before the photo.
And as the leaders headed into the first session, French President Emmanuel Macron leaned down to whisper something into Trump’s ear, covering his mouth for privacy as he did so.
The first session of the meeting is focused on the digital economy, with concerns about privacy and security on the agenda.
“Digitalization has rapidly changed various aspects of our society and economy,” Abe said as he opened the session.
“I’m happy to see the momentum to globally tackle the digital economy.”
But in a sign of the ongoing tensions likely to dominate talks, Trump appeared to make reference to US concerns about the security threat posed by Chinese telecoms firm Huawei.
As “we expand digital trade, we must also ensure the resilience and security of our 5G networks,” he said.
Trump’s administration has taken measures to ban Huawei, with China reportedly seeking an end to the restrictions as part of any resumption of talks on resolving the trade war.
The summit is being overshadowed by the trade war between the world’s top two economies, with hopes that Xi and Trump can reach a truce when they hold talks on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit.

Topics: G20 Summit Japan Osaka

Related

0
World
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
All eyes on Osaka as Japan sets ambitious G20 agenda

Latest updates

Trump hails ‘very, very good relationship’ in talks with Putin
0
Impeach me, I’ll jail you — Philippines’ Duterte dares foes to test him
0
Kamala Harris gets personal, delivers civil rights blow on Biden at Democrats' presidential debate
0
G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka
0
China warns of ‘severe threats’ to global order at G20
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.