Saudi Arabia reveals plans for third Future Investment Initiative gathering

LONDON: The third edition of the Future Investment Initiative is set to take place in Riyadh on Oct. 29-30.

Hosted by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the gathering of industry leaders will explore the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the global investment landscape, PIF said in a statement.

The event brings together decision makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and opportunities and how investment can drive overall global prosperity and development.

It will be staged around three central themes — a sustainable future, technology for good and advanced society.

Alongside the main program, FII will also host three summits looking at how changes in business, entertainment and society are driving innovation and creating investment opportunities. The first of these will look at immersive work and new developments in technology, demography and business models are altering the nature

of work

Another will focus on interactive entertainment, examining how innovations, globalization and consumer behavior affect the worlds of sports, leisure and entertainment.

The third will explore the interconnected society and how governments worldwide are attempting to integrate intelligent systems, advanced mobility, new educational models and greater cultural awareness into cities and communities.

Last year’s edition of FII saw more than SR225 billion ($60 billion) of agreements announced over the three days of the event, which included major investments across sectors such as energy, housing, health care and ICT.