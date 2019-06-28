You are here

US Senate backs massive defense bill, targets China, sets Iran vote

The US Senate has passed a $750 billion defense policy bill with provisions that target China on issues from technology transfers.
Reuters
US Senate backs massive defense bill, targets China, sets Iran vote

  Provisions in the bill target China on issues from technology transfers to the sale of synthetic opioids
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday passed a $750 billion defense policy bill with provisions that target China on issues from technology transfers to the sale of synthetic opioids, pushing to counter growing Chinese influence around the world.
The 973-page National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, passed by an 86-8 vote.
However, in an unusual procedural move, the Senate will have a separate vote on Friday on an amendment that would ban Republican President Donald Trump from attacking Iran without first obtaining congressional approval.
Despite growing tensions with Iran, the amendment is not expected to get the 60 votes needed to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.
Among other provisions, the Senate NDAA requires detailed reporting from the Department of Defense to prevent transfers of sensitive technology to China or Russia, as well as reports on access to the Arctic. It also requires tighter screening of scholars seeking visas to the United States.
The Senate’s passage of the NDAA comes as Trump prepares for a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. Many hope the meeting will help end a months-long trade war between the world’s top two economies.
The NDAA is still several steps from becoming law. The Senate version must be reconciled with a version expected to come up for a vote next month in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. That compromise version, expected later this year, must pass both the Senate and House, and be signed into law by Trump.
The Senate NDAA also includes an amendment to bar federal funds from going to Chinese state-owned companies such as CRRC, the world’s largest maker of passenger trains.
CRRC said in a statement that US lawmakers should “pause and review the facts regarding cybersecurity and competitive pricing in the passenger railcar market before making any decisions that will invariably and significantly impact US transit agencies’ ability to modernize their fleets.”
One of the few pieces of major legislation passed every year, the NDAA becomes a vehicle for a broad range of policy measures, as well as determining everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued.
The Senate NDAA also contains an amendment to strengthen sanctions against North Korea, imposing secondary sanctions on financial institutions that do business with Pyongyang in violation of existing sanctions.

 

 

 

 

Topics: US Senate China opioids National Defense Authorization Act

India’s oil imports from KSA rise by 32% after Iran curbs

Updated 28 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
India's oil imports from KSA rise by 32% after Iran curbs

  Saudi Arabia has become the second-largest crude supplier to India
  • KSA has become the second-largest crude supplier to India
Updated 28 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia have jumped by 32 percent after US sanctions against Iran came into effect, making Riyadh the second-largest crude supplier to the South Asian republic.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), a Kolkata-based organization associated with the Indian Ministry of Commerce, the dwindling supply of crude oil from Iran has seen an increase in imports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the US and Nigeria.

Imports from Saudi Arabia reached 3.55 million tons (MT) in May this year compared to 2.68 last year, the report said. At the same time, crude supply from Iran went down to 0.56 MT from 3.13MT. Iran was the third-largest importer of oil to India.

“Imports from other Middle Eastern countries have increased by 30-40 percent after we replaced crude from Iran. Middle Eastern countries present logistic advantage, that’s why their choice was logical,” said R. Ramachandran, director (refineries) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading oil company owned by the Indian government.

“I cannot tell you the exact percentage but we have replaced Iranian crude with Saudi (crude) and some other countries,” Ramachandran told Arab News.

New Delhi was compelled to cut off imports from Iran after the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

India was one of eight countries given a waiver from the US to import oil from Iran, but the waiver expired on May 2.

The issue of the ban on Iranian imports has been one of the sour points in the relationship between India and the US.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to address the issue by assuring New Delhi of adequate oil supply from the US during his visit to India on Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that you have adequate crude imports. We appreciate your help in pushing these regimes to behave like normal countries,” Pompeo said in a speech in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

“You’ve made hard choices to cut off oil imports from Iran, and move away from purchasing Venezuelan oil. We know these decisions weren’t without cost,” he said.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters after the interaction with his US counterpart: “I underlined the importance of stability, predictability and affordability in terms of India’s energy imports.”

He also said that the US is “very receptive” to India’s concerns about its global energy supplies.

BPCL chief Ramachandran said: “We have more opportunities available to import oil from the US, which is working out to be more economical than we expected.”

News reports quoting a spokesperson from the Indian petroleum ministry said that New Delhi had stopped importing oil from Iran.

Madhu Nainan, an editor of Petrowatch, a leading news portal on the Indian oil industry, said: “India has found alternative sources of crude supply, most importantly the USA and some of the Middle Eastern countries — a prominent one being Saudi Arabia.”

“Saudi Arabia being in a neighboring region means it is able to supplant oil from Iran. Besides, the growing bonhomie between the two nations also adds value to the relationship,” Nainan told Arab News.

Topics: India Iran oil sanctions Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

