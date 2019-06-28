You are here

US pressuring G20 allies on climate language — French official

Washington is opposed to any endorsement of the Paris climate deal, an agreement from which it plans to withdraw. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Climate change is shaping up to be one of the most contentious issues at gathering
  • Europe si fiercely opposed to any watering down of previous G20 statements on the subject
AFP
OSAKA: Washington is pressuring allies at the G20 to reject strong climate change language in the meeting’s final statement, despite furious opposition from EU countries, a French presidential source said Friday.
“Three or four (countries) are under American pressure to water down the message,” a French presidency source told reporters in Osaka, where leaders of the Group of 20 are holding a two-day summit.
The source declined to name the countries being targeted by Washington.
Climate change is shaping up to be one of the most contentious issues at gathering, with Europe fiercely opposed to any watering down of previous G20 statements on the subject
Washington is opposed to any endorsement of the Paris climate deal, an agreement from which it plans to withdraw.
In recent years, the roadblock has been overcome by 19 of the members endorsing language backing the Paris deal and Washington adding its own line referring to its plan to leave the agreement.
“That’s what we managed to get after a difficult fight in Hamburg and Buenos Aires, and what we want to confirm here, at a minimum,” the source told reporters.
“The Americans are trying to weaken the message and to rally to their position a number of states,” the source added.
“That would mean no longer 19+1 but 18+2 or 17+3... and that for us is unacceptable.”
At a meeting in Osaka on the summit sidelines on Friday, European leaders agreed that “we cannot accept a text that waters down what we got during the last two G20s and weakens the Paris accords,” the source said.
French President Emmanuel Macron has already said that removing a reference to the Paris deal would be a “red line” for Paris, threatening to refuse to sign the final communique.

Police smash Germany’s biggest online drug market

AFP
  • Accepting Bitcoin payments, Chemical Revolution started operations in September 2017
  • Internet marketplace sold amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, LSD and other synthetic drugs
AFP
BERLIN: German authorities said Friday they took down the country’s largest Internet marketplace for narcotics and arrested 11 suspects from Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that they worked for more than a year to smash Chemical Revolution, which sold amphetamines, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, ecstasy, LSD and other synthetic drugs.
Accepting Bitcoin payments, the site started operations in September 2017 and was allegedly run by a 26-year-old German man. He has been in custody since May.
The latest suspects arrested — eight Germans aged 24 to 35, two Poles aged 32 and 44 and a 43-year-old Dutchman — managed the acquisition, packaging, transport and distribution of the illicit wares.
The police operation made its first swoop in early 2018 with the arrest of a German man in the eastern state of Brandenburg found with a significant stash of drugs at his home.
Between February and May 2019, German investigators working with colleagues in Poland, the Netherlands, France and Spain arrested another 10 suspects.
The statement by authorities Friday did not provide information on the total amount of drugs sold on the site or its revenues before it was shut down.
In May, German authorities announced that they had dismantled the world’s second largest darknet market.
The “Wall Street Market” site traded in narcotics as well as stolen data, fake documents and malicious software.
The encrypted platform had more than one million customer accounts, over 5,000 registered sellers and more than 60,000 sales listings.
Investigators believe the operators of Chemical Revolution also sold drugs on Wall Street Market.

