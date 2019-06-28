You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank: Lebanon reforms on sound path but must not stop
﻿

World Bank: Lebanon reforms on sound path but must not stop

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri met with the VP of the World Bank MENA Ferid BelHajj. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

World Bank: Lebanon reforms on sound path but must not stop

  • “In general ... we are optimistic, but at the same time our optimisim is cautious because of the economic situation in the region,” World Bank MENA vice president Ferid BelHajj said
Updated 28 June 2019
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon has taken a sound path with reforms in its 2019 draft budget and power sector but it will have to keep going, World Bank MENA vice president Ferid BelHajj said on Friday in Beirut.
The bank and other donors helped arrange pledges of $11 billion in soft loans and aid at a Paris conference last year to build new infrastructure. But the money depends on the Lebanese government launching reforms it has put off for years and tackling its huge debt burden.
“In general ... we are optimistic, but at the same time our optimism is cautious because of the economic situation in the region,” BelHajj was cited as saying in a statement from Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri’s office after the two met.
Parliament is debating the 2019 draft budget approved by the cabinet last month, a critical test of Lebanon’s will to start reforms. Leaders warn of a financial crisis without changes.
The budget aims to cut the deficit to 7.6% of gross domestic product from 11.5% last year. Lebanon has one of the world’s largest public debt burdens at 150% of GDP.
“Lebanon is going down a sound path when it comes to the reforms at the level of the budget and electricity ... but the reforms do not end. They are continuous,” BelHajj also said.
State finances are strained by a bloated public sector, high debt-servicing costs and subsidies for power.
Promised reforms include working to reduce the deficit in the power sector, as well as reducing debt servicing costs, waste and corruption. 

Topics: World Bank Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Moody’s sees risk of Lebanon debt rescheduling despite budget
0
Middle-East
Lebanese army veterans block highways to protest budget cuts

UK health and beauty retailer Boots to close 200 stores

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK health and beauty retailer Boots to close 200 stores

  • Boots, part of US-listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said its planned closures would be at locations where it has several others nearby
  • Boots currently trades from about 2,500 UK sites comprising around 500 large retail stores and the rest smaller community pharmacies
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: British health and beauty retailer Boots said it plans to close about 200 stores, mainly local pharmacies, over the next 18 months.
A raft of British store groups including Marks & Spencer and Debenhams, have announced plans to close shops as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labor costs and business property taxes, and growing online competition.
Boots, part of US-listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said its planned closures would be at locations where it has several others nearby.
“We believe this is the right thing to do as it means that we can invest more in staffing those stores while not reducing our 90% coverage within a 10-minute drive of a Boots,” managing director Seb James said in a statement on Friday.
He said an overwhelming majority of affected staff would be redeployed to neighboring stores.
Boots currently trades from about 2,500 UK sites comprising around 500 large retail stores and the rest smaller community pharmacies. It said the revenue impact of the closures would be about 1%.
On Thursday, the group reported a 2.6% fall in third quarter comparative retail sales, though it gained market share in a weak market. It said comparative pharmacy sales increased 0.8%.
On Wednesday, James cautioned that “storm clouds are gathering” over the UK economy.

Topics: Boots retail

Related

0
Business & Economy
Debenhams adds to UK retail gloom with new profit warning
0
Business & Economy
Marks & Spencer to close 100 UK stores by 2022

Latest updates

UK health and beauty retailer Boots to close 200 stores
0
Eight dead in suicide bombing at Philippines military camp
0
‘We have not seen any political plan for peace, stand with Palestinians’: Bahrain FM
0
Nearly 100 dead in northwest Syria fighting: monitor
0
German captain becomes anti-populist heroine in Italy migrant standoff
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.