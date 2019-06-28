‘We have not seen any political plan for peace, stand with Palestinians’: Bahrain FM

LONDON: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said on Friday that Manama had not yet heard of any political plan for peace for the Palestinians, following the "Peace to Prosperity" held in Bahrain this week

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he said that the proposed US Middle East peace plan “will be between the two parties (Palestine and Israel) and we do not know any details about this so-called Deal of the Century.”

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, hosted a two-day workshop in the Bahraini capital to support the economy of Palestine and its people. The conference was boycotted by Palestine as they claimed they were not consulted previously.

Al-Khalifa confirmed that Bahrain’s position was clear and well-known and that it supported the Palestinian people and its decisions.

“We support the right of the Palestinian people to a state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the minister added.

On Iran, the minister said: “Iranian policy is the greatest threat to the region and Tehran is responsible for any confrontation or military escalation.

“We appreciate the US position not to be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran.”

He also said the Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama, which was held on June 25-26, was “not a step toward normalizing ties with Israel,” adding that “the Palestinian Authority has a view that we respect and it respects our position.”