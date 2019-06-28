You are here

‘We have not seen any political plan for peace, stand with Palestinians’: Bahrain FM

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said Manama supports the right of the Palestinian people to a state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (Screengrab)
Updated 28 June 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said on Friday that Manama had not yet heard of any political plan for peace for the Palestinians, following the "Peace to Prosperity" held in Bahrain this week

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he said that the proposed US Middle East peace plan “will be between the two parties (Palestine and Israel) and we do not know any details about this so-called Deal of the Century.”

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, hosted a two-day workshop in the Bahraini capital to support the economy of Palestine and its people. The conference was boycotted by Palestine as they claimed they were not consulted previously.

Al-Khalifa confirmed that Bahrain’s position was clear and well-known and that it supported the Palestinian people and its decisions.

“We support the right of the Palestinian people to a state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the minister added.

On Iran, the minister said: “Iranian policy is the greatest threat to the region and Tehran is responsible for any confrontation or military escalation.

“We appreciate the US position not to be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran.” 

He also said the Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama, which was held on June 25-26, was “not a step toward normalizing ties with Israel,” adding that “the Palestinian Authority has a view that we respect and it respects our position.”

Topics: Bahrain Peace to Prosperity Workshop Manama - Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa Israel-Palestinian peace plan

Kushner’s Peace to Prosperity plan met with guarded enthusiasm

Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests: spokesman

This picture taken on June 28, 2019 shows the husk of a destroyed tank found at a camp that was used by forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the Libyan capital Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP
Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests: spokesman

Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP
BENGHAZI: Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, his spokesman said on Friday, accusing Turkey of backing his rivals in Libya’s conflict.
“Orders have been given to the air force to target Turkish ships and boats in Libyan territorial waters,” said General Ahmad Al-Mesmari, adding that “Turkish strategic sites, companies and projects belonging to the Turkish state (in Libya) are considered legitimate targets by the armed forces.”
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which holds eastern Libya and much of the country’s south, launched an offensive to take the capital in early April.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.
Haftar, a retired general who had taken part in the revolt against Qaddafi, unleashed an offensive in May 2014 to purge Libya of Islamists he branded “terrorists.”
Mesmari added “all Turkish nationals on Libyan territory will be arrested” and “all flights to and from Turkey will be banned.”
He did not explain how the flight ban could apply to areas not under Haftar’s control.
The spokesman accused Turkey of helping Haftar’s rivals — the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) — seize the town of Gharyan, around 100 kilometers (around 60 miles) southwest of Tripoli.
Haftar on Wednesday lost control of the city he had seized on April 2 and made his center of operations.
Both sides accuse each other of using foreign mercenaries and receiving military support from foreign powers.
Haftar has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and accuses Turkey and Qatar of supporting the GNA.
 

Topics: Libya Turkey

