You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces Hajj gift for India with 30,000 increase in quota
﻿

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces Hajj gift for India with 30,000 increase in quota

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Osaka on Friday. (AFP/Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Updated 29 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces Hajj gift for India with 30,000 increase in quota

  • The total figure rises to 200,000 per year
  • The meeting took place in Osaka where the yearly G20 summit is taking place
Updated 29 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has increased India’s Hajj quota by 30,000, lifting the figure to 200,000 per year. The enhanced quota means India will send the second-highest number of pilgrims for Hajj after Indonesia. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman decided to raise the quota after a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Japanese city of Osaka.

Vijay Gokhale, India’s foreign secretary, said that the “crown prince has promised PM Modi the quota will be increased.”

“This is important and this has been done,” he said

India’s Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the increase was a result of Modi’s “cordial and friendly” relations with the Saudi leadership.

“This is the third hike in three years. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, India’s Hajj quota was 136,000. That has now been increased to 200,000,” he said.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, welcomed the crown prince’s decision.

“We are grateful to the Kingdom for increasing the Hajj quota. This will be the highest number of pilgrims to be handled by the Indian Hajj mission in its history,” he told Arab News. “The decision reflects the increasingly close and developing strategic relationship between the two countries, which has taken an upward trajectory in the recent years,” he said.

“We are geared up to receive the Indian Hajj pilgrims starting from July 4, 2019. The Saudi leadership involved in Hajj management, including Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and Hajj Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin, have promised to make Indian pilgrims’ stay in the Kingdom as comfortable as possible.”

Anwar Sadat, a New Delhi resident, also welcomed the increase in the quota. “I waited for three years before my turn came to perform Hajj. The increase of 30,000 is significant ... I feel that the quota should go up further.”

Topics: G20 Summit 2019 MBS in Osaka

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials meet to discuss this year’s Hajj season
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes all Muslim pilgrims: Hajj minister

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka

Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka

  • Trump praised the Saudi crown prince for his reforms, especially efforts to empower women in the Kingdom
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The US president on Saturday lavished praise on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for his transformative reforms in the Kingdom.

“I want to congratulate you,” President Donald Trump told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they met for talks in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, “you have done a really spectacular job.” 

Trump, referring to the crown prince as a friend, talked of the opening up of Saudi Arabia, “especially what you have done for women,” he told Prince Mohammed, “I think what’s happening is like a revolution in a very positive way.”

Trump praised the crown prince’s reform efforts. (Reuters)

The crown prince said the Saudi people have achieved a lot in the past few years. “We are trying to do the best for our country,” and we need to do more. 

The crown prince said that with the president’s support Saudi Arabia has been able to realize a number of political, security, economic and military achievements, which he said also contributed to US economic growth and safety.

Trump also highlighted the significant business dealings between the two countries and the impact on US jobs, “at least a million jobs are created by purchases made by Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

“We have had meetings on trade and economic development and on the military, of course, and the meetings have been really terrific.” 

“One thing that you are doing, which is almost at the top of the list and probably is at the top of the list is your fight on terror,” Trump said, addressing the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the evils of terrorism and extremism.

The remarks were made ahead of a closed-door meeting between Trump, the crown prince and prominent ministers and advisers from both countries. 

 

Topics: G20 Summit 2019

Related

0
World
Trade, climate change threaten G20 accord
0
Saudi Arabia
Lost in Arrivals: A reporter's Osaka G20 summit diary

Latest updates

Iraq condemns attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad
0
Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis
0
Argentina beats Venezuela, faces Brazil in Copa América semi
0
Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka
0
Mexico struggles to understand, solve, seaweed invasion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.