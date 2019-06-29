You are here

  • Home
  • Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests
﻿

Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests

This picture taken on June 28, 2019 shows the husk of a destroyed tank found at a camp that was used by forces loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in Gharyan, 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the Libyan capital Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Libya’s Haftar orders forces to attack Turkish ships and interests

  • Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive to take the capital in early April
  • Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
0

BENGHAZI: Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country, his spokesman said on Friday, accusing Turkey of backing his rivals in Libya’s conflict.
“Orders have been given to the air force to target Turkish ships and boats in Libyan territorial waters,” said General Ahmad Al-Mesmari, adding that “Turkish strategic sites, companies and projects belonging to the Turkish state (in Libya) are considered legitimate targets by the armed forces.”
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which holds eastern Libya and much of the country’s south, launched an offensive to take the capital in early April.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.
Haftar, a retired general who had taken part in the revolt against Qaddafi, unleashed an offensive in May 2014 to purge Libya of Islamists he branded “terrorists.”
Mesmari added “all Turkish nationals on Libyan territory will be arrested” and “all flights to and from Turkey will be banned.”
He did not explain how the flight ban could apply to areas not under Haftar’s control.
The spokesman accused Turkey of helping Haftar’s rivals — the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) — seize the town of Gharyan, around 100 kilometers (around 60 miles) southwest of Tripoli.
Haftar on Wednesday lost control of the city he had seized on April 2 and made his center of operations.
Both sides accuse each other of using foreign mercenaries and receiving military support from foreign powers.
Haftar has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and accuses Turkey and Qatar of supporting the GNA.
 

Topics: Libya Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Libyan officials say Haftar's forces fighting Daesh in south
0
Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar says to fight until Tripoli ‘militias’ defeated

Iraq condemns attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

Updated 29 June 2019
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

Iraq condemns attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

  • Iraqi authorities deployed additional troops to disperse the protesters and secure the embassy
  • The protesters burned US and Bahraini flags outside the embassy in Mansour
Updated 29 June 2019
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Friday condemned an “attack” by protesters on the Bahraini Embassy that prompted Manama to recall its ambassador from Baghdad.

Upset by Manama’s hosting of a US-led Middle East peace conference, at least 200  stormed the Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday night to protest against Bahrain’s participation in the US-led economic “deal of the century” plan for Palestine. Around 54 people were reportedly arrested.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s office issued a statement early on Friday that read: “The Iraqi government will never tolerate such acts, and affirms its absolute rejection of any action threatening diplomatic missions.”

Iraqi authorities deployed additional troops to disperse the protesters and secure the embassy, which sources said appeared to have been targeted by Kata’ib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful pro-Iranian armed factions in Iraq.

The protesters burned US and Bahraini flags outside the embassy in Mansour, western Baghdad, before entering the inner courtyard, taking down the Bahraini flag and replacing it with a Palestinian flag. The gesture seemingly symbolized their rejection of US President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled economic plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Bahraini capital Manama this week hosted a two-day “Peace to Prosperity” workshop to discuss the plan, which was attended by Jared Kushner, Trump’s adviser. Palestinian authorities rejected the proposal, which does not address the two-state solution, and refused to participate in the workshop.

Although shots were heard ringing out in the vicinity of the embassy for about eight minutes, no casualties were immediately reported. 

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin Al-Yassiri went to the embassy in an attempt to “calm the situation” and meet the Bahraini ambassador. Security was heightened in nearby areas. Saad Maan, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said Al-Yassiri had stressed that the security of embassies and diplomatic missions is a red line that must not be crossed under any circumstances.

He also revealed that the minister will appoint a committee to investigate the incident and the individuals responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the embassy and its staff. 

The Iraqi government expressed its “deep regret” over what it described as “encroachment on the embassy building” and “acts of sabotage that violate the law and the authority of the state and the immunity of diplomatic missions.”

Topics: Baghdad Peace to Prosperity Workshop Manama - Bahrain Bahrain

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Protesters storm Bahraini embassy in Baghdad in protest against US ‘deal of the century’
0
Middle-East
Palestinian PM expects no political plan from US Bahrain workshop

Latest updates

Iraq condemns attack on Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad
0
Chile beats Colombia in shootout to reach Copa América semis
0
Argentina beats Venezuela, faces Brazil in Copa América semi
0
Trump says Saudi crown prince doing ‘spectacular job,’ as they hold talks in Osaka
0
Mexico struggles to understand, solve, seaweed invasion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.