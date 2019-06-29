You are here

Jailed China rights lawyer allowed to see wife after four years

This handout photograph taken in February 2015 and released by Li Wenzu on January 28, 2019 shows detained lawyer Wang Quanzhang (L) and his wife Li Wenzu in Wulian, in China's eastern Shandong province. (AFP)
AFP
  • Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers
AFP
BEIJING: Jailed Chinese rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang was allowed to see his wife and young son on Friday for the first time in nearly four years since he disappeared in a crackdown.
Wang, 43, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in January for “subverting state power” following a closed-door trial.
A prominent lawyer who defended political activists and victims of land seizures, Wang vanished in a sweep aimed at courtroom critics of Communist authorities known as the “709” clampdown because the arrests started on July 9, 2015.
Wang was held incommunicado for over 1,000 days without access to his family or a lawyer prior to his trial and authorities have repeatedly denied requests by his wife Li Wenzu to visit him in jail.
“My husband’s health has deteriorated during the long incarceration, he had lost so much weight,” Li told AFP.
“When I asked him what he had for breakfast, he kept scratching his head. But he couldn’t remember,” she said.
“It was really emotional. This was the first time my son and I got a chance to see him after being separated for four years.”
The couple’s six-year-old son, Wang Guangwei, was a toddler when his father disappeared.
Li saw her husband at the Linyi jail in the eastern province of Shandong, where he was transferred in May after years spent at a detention center in Tianjin.
“I felt like he was not the earlier Wang Quanzhang,” his sister Wang Quanxiu, who was also at the meeting, told AFP.
“He was very agitated when he spoke to us. He had made a draft about what to discuss and had to constantly keep looking at his notes to remind himself of what to say,” she said.
Wang Quanzhang was the last of more than 200 lawyers and activists swept up in the 2015 crackdown to be tried or released.

Li, who has actively protested against her husband’s detention and sentencing, has repeatedly demanded proof of life from the authorities.
She was placed under de facto house arrest the day before Wang’s December 26 trial to prevent her from attending.
Earlier that month, before Wang’s court date was announced, Li and three supporters shaved their heads and tried to submit a petition to a Beijing court, protesting against his detention.
In April last year, she attempted to march 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the Tianjin detention center where Wang was previously held.
Earlier this week, a video was posted on Twitter showing Li shouting over the prison wall asking whether Wang Quanzheng was alive.
It was only on Thursday morning that she received a call from Shandong provincial authorities saying she would be allowed a 30-minute visit.
“I’ve never really known if he was alive all these years, and finally there was a clear message I can meet him,” Li tweeted Thursday.
Authorities had also called Wang Quanxiu Thursday at about 11 am and told her she could meet her brother at 2 p.m. that day.
“I rushed to the Linyi jail as soon as I received the call, but when I got there it was already 5 p.m. so I missed the chance to see him that day,” Wang Quanxiu said.
“We have been calling the prison authorities all week to no avail, and then suddenly they changed their mind.”
The timing of the meeting, which coincides with the G20 summit in Japan, has led to speculation that the Chinese Communist Party “might be offering a compromise” to embellish China’s checkered human rights record, said Chan Yue, an activist from the Human Rights Concern Group in Hong Kong.
Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on civil society since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, tightening restrictions on freedom of speech and detaining hundreds of activists and lawyers.

Topics: CHINA RIGHTS LAWYER

Mercury tops 45C in France as deadly heatwave roasts Europe

People play as they bathe in the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a heatwave on June 28, 2019. (AFP)
AFP
  • Two deaths linked to the heatwave were reported in Spain
  • In Paris, Lyon and Marseille, authorities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads in recent days
AFP
CARPENTRAS, FRANCE: Temperatures in France surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) Friday for the first time on record as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave that has caused several deaths.
With France, Spain, Italy and parts of central Europe hard hit by the record-breaking temperatures, officials pleaded with people to take precautions.
France’s new record temperature of 45.9 degrees C (114.6 degrees F) was registered in Gallargues-le-Montueux, a village in the southern department of Gard near Montpellier, breaking successive records set earlier in the day, the Meteo-France weather service told AFP.
This is the same area where the previous high of 44.1 degrees Celsius was set in August 2003. Records began at the turn of the 20th century.
The weather service said the new high was comparable to August temperatures in California’s Death Valley.
Earlier Friday, the mercury rose above 44 degrees C in the southeastern French town of Carpentras. The town was deserted, with cafe owners contemplating empty terraces which would normally be packed. “We have never seen this!” one exclaimed.
The new record makes France just the seventh European country to have recorded a plus 45-degree temperature, along with Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece and North Macedonia, Meteo France said.

Two deaths linked to the heatwave were reported in Spain.
A Spanish teenager felt dizzy while helping harvest wheat in the southern Andalusia region, took a dip in a swimming pool, and collapsed in convulsions.
He was rushed to hospital in the town of Cordoba where he died, the regional government said.
A 93-year-old man collapsed and died on the street in the northern Spanish city of Valladolid, police said, giving heatstroke as the cause of death.
Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Italy, France and Germany, mainly among the elderly.
France remains haunted by the memory of the devastating heatwave of August 2003 which exposed the shortcomings of emergency services at the height of the summer holidays.
That year, nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died because of the heat, many of them elderly people at home.
“I want to appeal to the sense of responsibility of citizens — there are avoidable deaths in every heatwave,” said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
Scientists warn that global warming linked to human fossil fuel use could make such scorchers more frequent.
Germany’s national weather service said the country experienced temperatures more than four degrees higher in June than the average, on one measure.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn warned people tempted to plunge into cold water, both young and old, to do so only in designated public bathing areas, adding that four people have drowned since the beginning of the week.
On Thursday, Buzyn lamented that despite a barrage of public health warnings on radio, TV and on public transport, some parents were still leaving their children in hot cars and joggers were out exercising in the midday heat.
A six-year-old Syrian child was seriously injured north of Paris Thursday after being catapulted into the air by water gushing from an open fire hydrant and then crashing to the ground.
The incident occurred in the multi-ethnic Saint-Denis neighborhood, where “uncapping” hydrants has long been used as a way to cool off.
In the Italian city of Milan, a 72-year-old homeless man was found dead at the main train station Thursday after falling ill in the heatwave.
A day earlier, four people died in Germany in bathing accidents.

In Spain, firefighters managed to halt the progression of a forest fire that broke out Wednesday in the northeastern Catalonia region and had burned more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres).
Catalonia’s forest service said the fire likely began when an “improperly managed” pile of manure at a chicken farm spontaneously combusted in the extreme heat.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by troops and aerial water bombers were hampered by roasting 44-degree temperatures and very low humidity.
Spain’s north-east was on red heatwave alert denoting “extreme risk.”
The stifling temperatures have caused air quality to nosedive in some European cities, prompting local authorities to take anti-pollution measures.
In Paris, Lyon and Marseille, authorities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads in recent days.

Topics: heatwave Europe France

