Women’s participation in Saudi labor force at highest growth rate among G20

Saudi women make up 23 percent of Saudi Arabia’s labor force. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 June 2019
Arab News
  • The Kingdom’s labor force comprised of 23 percent female in 2018
  • our countries – Argentina, US, India and China – saw a decrease in women’s participation in their labor forces
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate of women joining the labor force over the past 20 years among the G20 countries, Pew Research Center data revealed, as the group steps up efforts to promote women empowerment.

According to the research, the Kingdom’s labor force comprised of 23 percent female in 2018, an increase of seven percent from 1998 figures, owing to an ongoing national push to empower locals as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

This represents the highest increase among the G20 member states, followed by Australia and Germany, both recording a six percent increase.

Four countries – Argentina, US, India and China – saw a decrease in women’s participation in their labor forces, with economic giant China recording an 11 percent decrease over the past two decades.

These numbers come as more people in the G20 nations “are strongly in favor of increased gender equality in their country,” according to the US research center.

The G20 countries previously committed to a 25 percent reduction in the gap between the shares of men and women participating in their countries’ labor forces by 2025.

Trump congratulates Saudi crown prince on ‘spectacular job’ during G20 talks

Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
0

Trump congratulates Saudi crown prince on ‘spectacular job’ during G20 talks

  • Trump praised the Saudi crown prince for his reforms, especially efforts to empower women in the Kingdom
Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The US president on Saturday lavished praise on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for his transformative reforms in the Kingdom.

“I want to congratulate you,” President Donald Trump told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they met for talks in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, “you have done a really spectacular job.” 

Trump, referring to the crown prince as a friend, talked of the opening up of Saudi Arabia, “especially what you have done for women,” he told Prince Mohammed, “I think what’s happening is like a revolution in a very positive way.”

Trump praised the crown prince’s reform efforts. (Reuters)

The crown prince said the Saudi people have achieved a lot in the past few years. “We are trying to do the best for our country,” and we need to do more. 

The crown prince said that with the president’s support Saudi Arabia has been able to realize a number of political, security, economic and military achievements, which he said also contributed to US economic growth and safety.

Trump also highlighted the significant business dealings between the two countries and the impact on US jobs, “at least a million jobs are created by purchases made by Saudi Arabia,” he said. 

“We have had meetings on trade and economic development and on the military, of course, and the meetings have been really terrific.” 

“One thing that you are doing, which is almost at the top of the list and probably is at the top of the list is your fight on terror,” Trump said, addressing the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the evils of terrorism and extremism.

The remarks were made ahead of a closed-door meeting between Trump, the crown prince and prominent ministers and advisers from both countries. 

 

