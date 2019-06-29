Women’s participation in Saudi labor force at highest growth rate among G20

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate of women joining the labor force over the past 20 years among the G20 countries, Pew Research Center data revealed, as the group steps up efforts to promote women empowerment.

According to the research, the Kingdom’s labor force comprised of 23 percent female in 2018, an increase of seven percent from 1998 figures, owing to an ongoing national push to empower locals as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

This represents the highest increase among the G20 member states, followed by Australia and Germany, both recording a six percent increase.

Four countries – Argentina, US, India and China – saw a decrease in women’s participation in their labor forces, with economic giant China recording an 11 percent decrease over the past two decades.

These numbers come as more people in the G20 nations “are strongly in favor of increased gender equality in their country,” according to the US research center.

The G20 countries previously committed to a 25 percent reduction in the gap between the shares of men and women participating in their countries’ labor forces by 2025.