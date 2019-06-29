You are here

Book Review: Short stories that capture the essence of bustling Cairo

The book was edited by Raph Cormack. (Supplied)
MANAL SHAKIR
  • The book is a compilation of 10 short stories centered on Egypt’s capital
  • Nearly every story was written between 2013 and 2018
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: “This book tells the story of a city that is struggling to forget itself,” writes Raph Cormack, editor of “The Book of Cairo,” a compilation of 10 short stories centered on Egypt’s capital. Highlighting one of the world’s most resilient cities, these stories capture Cairenes as they endure political and social change as new developments continuously transform the city they call home.

Nearly every story was written between 2013 and 2018, and captures “the strange mood of post-Arab Spring Cairo,” writes Cormack in his introduction. He finds that the city always feels as if “on the verge of disintegration but, through it all, has managed to hold at the center.” He recalls the ancient Fatimids, Mamluks and Nasserists whose history still remains under the sand that seems to be disappearing as the city expands. Cairo has an ever-changing landscape, from the traffic, to street names, to neighborhoods and governments. 

Beginning with “Gridlock,” a story that intertwines the lives of just a few in a city of 20 million, the book gets to the heart of Cairo’s crowded streets. From the microbus driver to the street sweeper, life in a metropolitan city has a way of descending into chaos. As does the story “Talk” by Mohammed Kheir, whose life is forever changed by a man whose job it is to spread rumors in a city that brings them to life.

From irrational characters like in “Whine” by Hatem Hafez, to characters whose loneliness consumes them like in “Into the Emptiness” by Hassan Abdel Mawgoud, the experience of living in a large metropolis and watching it change right before one’s eyes can make one feel as if they are disappearing into a nothingness they no longer recognize. Between Hend Ja’far’s story, that sees her character speak his unpopular truth, and Nael Eltoukhy’s police officer who has been on a lifelong pursuit of the truth, the stories show stark differences in how Cairenes approach life.

As Cormack says, there is no place like Cairo in the world, “it is a city of great marvels, depth and vitality, which continues to produce astonishing literary talent.”

Topics: Cairo Book Review

Chiara Ferragni dazzles in a Lebanese label in Madrid

Arab News
Chiara Ferragni dazzles in a Lebanese label in Madrid

  • Ferragni wore a marine-inspired gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad
  • She was awarded the “Most Influential Woman” award by the Spanish-language version of Glamour magazine
Arab News
DUBAI: Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni was spotted in sunny Spain over the weekend wearing a marine-inspired gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Having nabbed the number one spot on Forbes’ “Top Fashion Influencers” list in 2017, Ferragni is one of the world’s most recognizable social media stars and even launched her own namesake line, Chiara Ferragni Collection, in 2013. Since then, she has expanded into apparel, accessories and children’s clothing and reported revenues of $20 million in 2016, according to the Business of Fashion website.

Ferragni launched her blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009 while attending Milan’s Bocconi University for a degree in law and went on to collaborate with an impressive clutch of design houses, including Dior, Louis Vuitton , Ermenegildo Zegna, Benetton and Mango.

This weekend, the Italian powerhouse was awarded the “Most Influential Woman” award by the Spanish-language version of Glamour magazine.

“Last night was a dream. @glamourspain awarded me for ‘Most Influential Woman’ and for ‘Best Beauty Masterclass’ for our @beautybites project (sic),” Ferragni posted on Instagram, referencing her latest initiative.

Ferragni teamed up with her makeup artist Manuele Mameli on a beauty masterclass called “Beauty Bites,” the first of which was held in Milan in February.

Sponsored by Lancôme and Sephora, the project saw Mameli share professional beauty techniques, followed by Ferragni and other makeup lovers trying to replicate the looks on stage.

 The beauty mogul took to the stage at the Glamour magazine event in Madrid this weekend wearing a rainbow-hued, floor-grazing gown by Murad, which featured pleats and mirrored the colorful marine life the collection was inspired by.

“@chiaraferragni looks absolutely stunning in Zuhair Murad Couture Spring/Summer 2019 as she is awarded the ‘Most Influential Woman’ award by @glamourspain. Our warmest congratulations (sic),” the Lebanese fashion house posted on Instagram.

The blue-to-pink hues, neat pleats and iridescent shimmer of this flowing ballgown made it stand out on the runway as one of the lighter, more playful pieces in Murad’s previous couture collection that hit the catwalk in January. While peek-a-boo cutouts on the bodice added to the slinky vibe of the elegant outfit, Ferragni managed to add a casual chic edge by wearing stackable gold bracelets, a delicate necklace and styled her hair in a swept back ponytail.

Topics: fashion Zuhair Murad

