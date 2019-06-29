You are here

  • Home
  • Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact
﻿

Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact

Abbas Araghchi (R), political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and Helga Schmid (L), Secretary General of the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS), take part in a meeting of the JCPOA attended by the E3+2 and Iran on June 28, 2019 in Vienna, Austria. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact

  • The Europeans say breach of the agreement by Iran would escalate confrontation at a time when Tehran and Washington are at risk of a miscalculation that could trigger a war
  • The countries that are still parties to the 2015 nuclear accord held urgent talks with Iranian officials on Friday in Vienna in hopes of persuading Tehran to hold off
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Iran will soon exceed an enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from US sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an “informed source” as saying.
“As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran’s just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached,” the unnamed source said, according to Fars.
The countries that are still parties to the 2015 nuclear accord - European powers Britain, Germany and France plus Russia and China - held urgent talks with Iranian officials on Friday in Vienna in hopes of persuading Tehran to hold off.
Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the agreement said on Friday that European countries had offered too little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal.
The Europeans say breach of the agreement by Iran would escalate confrontation at a time when Tehran and Washington are at risk of a miscalculation that could trigger a war.

Topics: Iran uranium Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

0
Middle-East
US will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil
0
Middle-East
Iran, European partners meet with nuclear accord threatened

Palestinians arrest businessman who attended Bahrain workshop

Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinians arrest businessman who attended Bahrain workshop

  • The intelligence services detained a businessman from the city of Hebron, a security source said
  • The source said the Palestinian Authority (PA) had decided to arrest Palestinians found to have taken part in the conference
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH: Palestinian intelligence agencies on Saturday arrested a West Bank businessman for taking part in this week’s US-led peace conference in Bahrain, boycotted by the Palestinian leadership, a security source said.
The intelligence services detained Salah Abu Mayala, a businessman from the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The family of Abu Mayala, who is in his 70s and has health problems, said they had no information on his detention.
The security source said the Palestinian Authority (PA) had decided to arrest Palestinians found to have taken part in the conference, where US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner launched a long-awaited Middle East initiative.
The Palestinian leadership, which has boycotted the White House over a series of pro-Israeli moves including recognizing the disputed city of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, insists a political solution to the conflict with Israel must come before economic issues.
But at least three Palestinians took part in the Manama conference, including Abu Mayala and fellow Hebronite businessman Ashraf Jabari.
Jabari, who is little known among Palestinians but has spoken before right-wing Jewish settlers, has said he traveled to Bahrain in hopes of boosting the territories’ economy.
Interviewed by Nik Gowing, the veteran BBC anchor who moderated much of the conference, Jabari appeared to be sweating and repeatedly declined to discuss the PA’s position.
“We are not coming here to talk about politics. Politics are for the Palestinian Authority,” he said through a translator.
A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Saturday slammed the conference.
“The abject failure of the Manama workshop... is a clear message to Mr.Trump and his administration that the policy of threats and intimidation no longer work,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Topics: Bahrain conference Palestinians

Related

0
Middle-East
Palestinian PM expects no political plan from US Bahrain workshop

Latest updates

Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact
0
Palestinians arrest businessman who attended Bahrain workshop
0
Zombie Apocalypse Park set to scare thrill-seekers in Dubai
0
Chiara Ferragni dazzles in a Lebanese label in Madrid
0
Book Review: Short stories that capture the essence of bustling Cairo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.