Husband says Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe poses for a portrait outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 28 June 2019. (EPA)
LONDON: A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.
The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the BBC that his wife had eaten some porridge with apple and banana.
Richard Ratcliffe said Saturday he is "relieved because I wouldn't have wanted her to push it much longer."
He has ended his own hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in London.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charitable Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of trying to topple the government while traveling with her toddler daughter in Iran.
The family has denied all the allegations.
Ratcliffe is leading a campaign to try to win his wife's release from prison. British officials are also calling for her release.

Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact

Iran to soon exceed enriched uranium limit under nuclear pact

  • The Europeans say breach of the agreement by Iran would escalate confrontation at a time when Tehran and Washington are at risk of a miscalculation that could trigger a war
  • The countries that are still parties to the 2015 nuclear accord held urgent talks with Iranian officials on Friday in Vienna in hopes of persuading Tehran to hold off
DUBAI: Iran will soon exceed an enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal, after remaining signatories to the pact fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from US sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an “informed source” as saying.
“As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran’s just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached,” the unnamed source said, according to Fars.
The countries that are still parties to the 2015 nuclear accord - European powers Britain, Germany and France plus Russia and China - held urgent talks with Iranian officials on Friday in Vienna in hopes of persuading Tehran to hold off.
Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the remaining signatories to the agreement said on Friday that European countries had offered too little at last-ditch talks to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal.
The Europeans say breach of the agreement by Iran would escalate confrontation at a time when Tehran and Washington are at risk of a miscalculation that could trigger a war.

