Abe’s G20 show eclipsed by Trump-China trade talks, tweets

boy plays outside of a clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing on June 29, 2019. US President Donald Trump has agreed to restart trade talks with China.
Updated 30 June 2019
AP
  • Despite the focus on Trump, the summit’s host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declared the gathering a success
OSAKA: The Group of 20 summit in Osaka ended on Saturday with lofty language from powerful world leaders, but it was eclipsed by US President Donald Trump, who agreed to restart trade talks with China and extended a surprise invitation for North Korea’s leader to meet him Sunday.

Despite the focus on Trump, the summit’s host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declared the gathering a success.

“The G20 nations, as the countries that lead the world economy, have a responsibility to squarely face global problems and to come up with solutions through frank dialogue, Abe said in concluding the meeting.

“Now, with this ‘Osaka Declaration,’ we should try to tenaciously find, not the differences, but common ground among us, and, we hope, to continue our effort to sustain global economic growth,” he said.

In striving for common ground, however, the summit declaration finessed differences and yielded no major new initiatives.

Still, German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the fact that the leaders managed to hold the line on the issue of climate change, with 19 countries committing themselves to the Paris climate accord.

Only the US dissented, reiterating Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement “because it disadvantages American workers and taxpayers.”

The G20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors of 19 countries and the EU, established in 1999.

Merkel told reporters that “this process cannot be turned around.” She said some leaders in Osaka indicated they were willing to up commitments to curb greenhouse gases by aiming for “net zero” emissions by 2050.

Merkel also lauded the deal between the EU and the Latin American bloc MERCOSUR — also struck on the G-20 sidelines — to create the world’s largest free trade zone after 20 years of negotiations. The agreement includes a reference to the goals of the Paris accord.

Japan had pushed for the Osaka summit to become a landmark for progress on environmental issues, including tackling the global problem of plastic waste and recommitting to efforts to counter climate change.

Leaders said they’d “look into a wide range of clean technologies and approaches, including smart cities, ecosystem and community based approaches.”

The G20 leaders have long sought to present a united front in promoting open markets and calling for smart policies to fend off threats to global economic growth. But the schisms over such issues as protectionism and migration are straining efforts to forge the usual consensus on a broad array of policy approaches and geopolitical issues.

The summit declaration did not take aim at protectionism but included a call for free, fair, non-discriminatory and open markets.

“Weren’t we originally seeking agreement on these principles? We need to go back to the original point so that we can remember what it was we were initially seeking,” Abe said. “This time, we managed to go back to this original point to come to agreeing on these important principles.”

Much of the spotlight of the two-day meeting focused on Trump.

Using Twitter, he raised a stir by inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit the he plans to make to the heavily armed Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas on Sunday. “If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

North Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui responded by saying it was a “very interesting suggestion,” and the meeting, if realized, would serve as “another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations.”

She said North Korea still hadn’t received an official proposal for the meeting from the US.

Trump has at times found himself at odds with other leaders in such international events. China, meanwhile, has sought support for defending global trade agreements against Trump’s “America First” stance in gatherings like the G20.

At the outset of their meeting, Trump told Xi he wants to “even it up in respect to trade,” and that he thought it would be very easy to do.

The two sides have levied billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on each other’s products, and talks on resolving the longstanding issues had stalled in May.

Afterward, Trump said that the talks were “back on track.” He said he had decided to hold off on imposing more tariffs on Chinese exports, while China planned to buy more American farm products.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Xi and Trump had agreed to restart trade talks “on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”

It’s unclear, however, if they have overcome the obstacles that brought the talks to a halt earlier.

“I think that realistically that the two sides, there are substantive issues that remain to be resolved — subsidies, state-owned enterprise, reform, industrial policy in China — that go to the core of China’s economic system,” said Jacob Parker, vice president of US-China Business Council China Operations.

“These are not issues that are going to be resolved quickly or overnight. And I think we have to expect that both sides are going to have to compromise a little bit. They can’t let perfect be the enemy of good,” Parker said.

Topics: G20 Summit 2019 Osaka Summit China-US trade war

EU and South American bloc strike deal, defying protectionist wave

  • Treaty delivers message in support of fair, sustainable and rule-based trade, says European Commission president
  • The EU’s drift away from the US has spurred on a free trade deal with Canada and helped to reach accords with Japan and Mexico
BRUSSELS: The EU and South American bloc Mercosur have agreed a free trade treaty, concluding two decades of talks and committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism.

The EU becomes the first major partner with which Mercosur has struck a trade pact, offering EU firms a potential head start. The EU is already Mercosur’s biggest trade and investment partner and its second largest for goods trade.

The two regions launched negotiations exactly 20 years ago and stepped up efforts to reach an accord after Donald Trump’s presidential victory led the Europeans to freeze talks with the US and seek other global trading allies.

The opening to Europe also offers more avenues for development in South America, which has been tugged in recent years between the ascent of top trading partner China and enduring US influence in the region.

“This deal delivers a real message in support of open, fair, sustainable and rule-based trade because trade creates jobs for all concerned,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference in Japan’s western city of Osaka.

He was among the European leaders and Argentine President Mauricio Macri, gathered for the Group of 20 summit, who shared a podium at the event.

“This deal promotes our values and supports a multilateral, rules-based system,” Juncker said, adding that the commitment spoke a “lot, louder than 1,000 communiques.”

His remarks came as some G20 leaders signalled difficulty in efforts to draft a summit communique, with disagreements ranging from trade to climate change. The deal stands in contrast to the Trump administration’s aversion to multilateralism.

The EU’s drift away from the US has spurred on a free trade deal with Canada and helped to reach accords with Japan and Mexico.

Now, after some 40 rounds of talks, the Europeans have reached a provisional deal with the trade bloc founded by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. 

The EU and Mercosur are together responsible for 720 million people and a quarter of global gross domestic product, says the government of Brazil, whose president, Jar Bolsonaro, hailed the deal on Twitter as historic and one of the most important trade pacts of all time.

If ratified, the deal will be a victory for Bolsonaro, whose right-wing politics face a chilly reception in much of the world, as well as Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who is battling for reelection this year amid a steep recession.

In terms of tariff cuts, the trade deal could be the EU’s most lucrative to date, with about €4 billion ($4.55 billion) of duties saved on exports, four times more than its deal with Japan.

Europe has its eyes on greater access for manufactured goods, notably cars, which face tariffs of 35 percent. It wants its firms freed to compete for public tenders, and to sell more wine and cheese. Mercosur aims to boost exports of farm commodities.

Brazil said the pact would remove import tariffs on several farm products, such as orange juice, instant coffee and fruit. It will also get a new 99,000-ton quota of beef at a 7.5 percent tariff, phased in over five years, and tariff-free 180,000-ton quotas each of sugar and poultry.

“It is true that the agreement will make us compete with the best, but the agreement gives us room to maneuver,” Miguel Braun, Argentina’s economic policy secretary, said on Twitter.

“Europe will eliminate the bulk of its barriers in five years, and Mercosur will apply a gradual tariff reduction over a period of up to 15 years, which will allow the private sector to adapt.”

Before it takes effect, the deal needs final approval from Mercosur, the European Parliament and constituent countries, which Brazil’s government has conceded could take years.

France is one of the European countries expressing concern about a surge in beef imports, while environmental groups, whose influence is stronger in the new European Parliament, say the pact could worsen deforestation.

The parties both committed to adopt the Paris climate change pact and a special chapter on sustainable development will cover issues such as forest conservation and labor rights.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said he recognized the concerns of farmers, including those from his country, Ireland, but said that the bloc’s free trade pacts were opening markets for EU farmers. 

Topics: EU MERCOSUR

